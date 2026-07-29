Learning about agentic AI is one thing. Building reliable multi-agent systems is another.

That was the goal of the Cognizant Neuro® AI Multi-Agent Accelerator Hackathon, organized by Cognizant AI Lab in partnership with the Bengaluru Center. Over the course of one week, associates moved beyond presentations and tutorials to design, build and demonstrateworking AI applications using Cognizant Neuro® San, the open-source framework for building and orchestrating networks of specialized AI agents.

The hackathon attracted more than 1,650 registrations, with over 900 associates participating in live training sessions before hundreds went on to build agentic AI applications of their own.

The journey began with hands-on training on July 6–7, followed by four days of development from July 8–11, before concluding with a live finale in Bengaluru on July 13.

Two Tracks, One Mission

To give participants experience with different approaches to agentic AI development, the hackathon was organized into two complementary tracks.

Live Agentic Vibe Coding

The first, Live Agentic Vibe Coding, was led by Babak Hodjat, Chief AI Officer. Participants built applications using MAUI (Multi-Agent Accelerator User Interface), the browser-based interface for Neuro San. MAUI provides an intuitive, visual environment for interacting with multi-agent networks, allowing developers to build applications quickly while observing specialized agents collaborate in real time as they exchange messages and complete tasks.

Vibe Coding + Grounding

The second track, Vibe Coding + Grounding, introduced participants to Neuro San. Participants designed specialized agent networks, connected enterprise tools and knowledge sources, and built grounded AI applications capable of producing reliable responses based on trusted information.

Although each track emphasized different development workflows, they shared the same objective: helping associates move from learning about agentic AI to confidently building with it.