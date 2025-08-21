What consumer preferences reveal about the future of AI in insurance

Figure 4

Base: 8,451 respondents in the US, UK, Germany and Australia

Source: Cognizant Research

Older consumers are once again the most AI-inclined

While the oldest consumer cohort (55+) is the most highly AI-inclined for the insurance product category, it’s the 45–54 age group who—as in the Learn phase—shows the greatest engagement levels across both insurance and investments. Their continued reliance on AI in the Use phase is likely tied to their need to keep policies up to date, submit and track claims, and adjust their investment portfolios. In all these areas, AI-powered automation could offer a high level of convenience.

Younger consumers (18–24) also show high levels of AI engagement for post-purchase insurance activities. Given that many in this age group are first-time policyholders, they are more inclined to interact with AI-powered tools for policy renewals, premium tracking and customer service inquiries.

Investment products see the steepest decline in AI comfort during the Use phase, particularly among the youngest consumers (18–24). Hesitation here likely stems from lower perceived reliability in AI-driven portfolio adjustments, where real-time market volatility demands a higher degree of human financial oversight.

The 55+ cohort also shows a decline in AI comfort for the investment product category, reinforcing skepticism about fully automated management of retirement savings or complex assets. Younger investors (25–44) are the most interested in engaging with AI-powered portfolio tools.

AI adoption lags across both insurance and investments

While both product categories fall below the global average, the investment product category trails significantly, sitting 15 points behind the global average, compared with insurance’s nine-point gap.

Insurance maintains a relative advantage due to the structured nature of policyholder engagement. AI-driven tools have been integrated into claims processing, fraud detection and automated policy adjustments. AI-powered chatbots, for example, assist consumers in filing claims, tracking approvals and managing policy renewals, making AI adoption in insurance more transactional and service-oriented rather than purely advisory.

However, challenges remain in achieving widespread consumer confidence. Many policyholders still encounter frustrations with automated claims adjudication, particularly when AI-generated decisions lack clear reasoning or avenues for dispute resolution.

In contrast, investments struggle in the Use phase because AI-driven financial tools often prioritize prepurchase guidance rather than ongoing management. While robo-advisors and predictive analytics assist consumers in making initial portfolio choices, post-purchase AI interaction remains underdeveloped compared with insurance. Consumers often expect real-time market analysis, proactive risk alerts and portfolio adjustments tailored to shifting financial goals; however, AI in investments is still largely constrained to static monitoring functions rather than interactive, adaptive engagement.

AI tool preferences differ for insurance products vs. investments

In insurance, conversational AI could play a critical role in claims processing, policy management and customer support. Here, consumers engage with AI-powered assistants to file claims, track approvals and adjust coverage, making it the most widely used AI tool in the Use phase. The nature of insurance interactions, often routine but requiring clarity, makes conversational AI the preferred choice, as it allows for real-time explanations and ensures consumers feel supported throughout their policy lifecycle.

In investments, preference is more evenly split between conversational AI and chatbots. While conversational AI provides interactive market insights and portfolio tracking, chatbots are seen as equally useful for transactional inquiries, such as balance checks, automated financial alerts and account servicing.

The difference in engagement stems from consumer trust dynamics. While insurance claims and policy queries follow structured protocols, investment tools are expected to handle more nuanced financial decisions, leading consumers to engage with both static chatbots for simple interactions and conversational AI for more personalized financial insights.