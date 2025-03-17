How AI will change the relationship between consumers and consumer goods manufacturers

Figure 2

Base: 8,451 respondents in the US, UK, Germany and Australia

Source: Cognizant Research

AI enthusiasm is highest when the stakes are low

Of the five product categories in our study, small purchases and everyday essentials attracted the greatest interest in AI. The index scores for these two categories are five and three points, respectively, above the global average of 90. As one consumer said, “When it comes to purchases you're making for your household, even if you lost out, it wouldn't be the end of the world.”

Both product categories have a healthy technology comfort score of 37, above the cross-industry average of 32 for the Learn phase. This score indicates a positive disposition toward using digital technologies, such as smartphones, to learn about small-ticket purchases such as sundries, food, clothing and toiletries.

However, the opposite is true for large items or luxury goods, which scored four and seven points, respectively, below the global average. Here the stakes are higher, as these items not only are more expensive but are also less frequently purchased. As one consumer summed up, “The larger the purchase, the more concerned I’d be.”

The increased willingness of consumers to learn about new products with AI points to a change in how manufacturers should approach the market. Consumer AI agents, authorized by consumers to find deals on small purchases or everyday essentials, may choose to go directly to manufacturers if the option exists, bypassing retailers.

While large retail stores and websites may be convenient for consumers, AI agents that can efficiently navigate multiple suppliers can consolidate products from a wider range of sources in less time. This will open doors for manufacturers to deliver directly to consumers, without the traditional overhead or market friction associated with doing so.

Consumers 55+ lead in AI tool comfort

As expected, not all consumer groups share the same propensity to use AI-enabled tools in product research. For example, the youngest cohort (18–24) posts technology comfort scores of 41 and 42, respectively, for essentials and small purchases, compared with the average of 38 for both product categories. Yet, this cohort also had some of the lowest AI tool comfort scores (26 and 24 vs. the average of 29). So, while this age group is tech-savvy, they’re not necessarily the biggest AI enthusiasts. In https://www.waltonfamilyfoundation.org/about-us/newsroom/gen-z-is-using-ai-but-reports-gaps-in-school-and-workplace-support">a recent Gallup study, in fact, 47% of Gen Z respondents said they used AI weekly; however, 41% felt anxious about the technology, and 49% fear AI will harm their ability to think carefully about information.

Meanwhile, the 55+ group scored highest in AI tool comfort for all product categories except luxury goods. This is not entirely surprising, as these consumers—who expressed lower technology comfort—would stand to benefit from AI tools that would remove complexity from the online experience.

Our research also finds that AI use is very income-sensitive, with higher-income respondents showing a greater inclination to use AI to learn about consumer goods than medium- or lower-income consumers, with index scores of 36, 27 and 24, respectively.

While high-income consumers posted the highest scores in luxury and unexpected purchases, low-income consumers had the highest conversational AI scores for not only essential goods but also large purchases. This indicates that consumers of all income levels are open to using AI to learn about more complex, higher stakes purchases.

AI adds a new dimension to product discovery

The data that consumer AI agents require will fundamentally transform how manufacturers can assist and influence customer research and product discovery.

For instance, maintenance and performance data provided by connected products, such as home gym equipment and smart baby products, could prove invaluable to both consumers and manufacturers. It would help consumers find reliable products while helping manufacturers prove the credentials of their goods. By providing this information, manufacturers allow consumer agents to parse and evaluate their offerings when searching for low-maintenance, high-performance replacements.

While this may seem far-fetched, the market is already packed with comparison websites and intermediaries that examine this data and present it to consumers—from energy usage to total cost of ownership. By providing more transparency into this data, manufacturers could ensure that a product gets on the AI agent’s radar and makes the buyer’s short list, while withholding it could mean exclusion altogether.

This shift also highlights the potential for AI to be used for decision-making, even in high-value and high-risk purchases. As one consumer remarked, the prospect of having AI simplify evaluations and pinpoint superior options demonstrates a powerful use case that manufacturers cannot afford to ignore.