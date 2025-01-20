Our client was facing increased patient expectations for a better financial experience as well as an evolving regulatory environment that required compliance with transparency guidelines. In response, this northeast-based health system sought to improve its front-end patient access processes and upfront collections by generating patient liability estimates prior to the date of service, as well as reviewing and submitting prior authorizations.

It quickly became apparent that this effort—and its expected benefits of improving financial clearance and registration quality for scheduled accounts—would require a significant increase in revenue cycle management staffing and expertise.