AI Orchestration Platform for Credit Unions
<h3>Modernize member and employee experiences with AI<b></b></h3> <p>In today’s complex environment of intense competition, legacy systems and shifting member expectations, credit unions face growing challenges to deliver meaningful, cost-effective digital experiences.</p> <p>We help modernize operations, harness data and strengthen capabilities—enabling them to stay true to their mission while competing and growing.</p>
What sets us apart
<h3>Offerings</h3>
<h3>Disputes management as a service</h3> <p>Disputes management as a service (DMaaS) is an AI-powered business-process-as-a-service (BPaaS) solution for mid-market banks. Built on the ServiceNow platform and powered by Cognizant’s domain and operational expertise, DMaaS delivers end-to-end automation.</p>
Thought leadership
<h3>Accolades</h3>
<h3>Leadership</h3>
Take the first step with digital banking solutions
Serving customers by looking forward as well as back is a big promise, but the power of today’s new digital capabilities is vast and growing.
Let’s talk about how digital banking solutions can work for your business.