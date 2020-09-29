  1. Industries title Industry & Digital Expertise | Cognizant
  2. Gen & Agentic AI in Banking - Technology Solutions title Gen & Agentic AI in Banking - Technology Solutions | Cognizant
AI Orchestration Platform for Credit Unions
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MEMBER-FIRST MODERNIZATION

Foster credit union growth and strengthen relationships

The future of agentic enterprise AI

Cognizant Neuro® AI Enterprise Core is an enterprise AI orchestration platform that unifies people, processes, systems and agents into one connected enterprise fabric—generating over 40% efficiency gains for credit union operations.

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<h3>Modernize member and employee experiences with AI<b></b></h3> <p>In today’s complex environment of intense competition, legacy systems and shifting member expectations, credit unions face growing challenges to deliver meaningful, cost-effective digital experiences.</p> <p>We help modernize operations, harness data and strengthen capabilities—enabling them to stay true to their mission while competing and growing.</p>
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Overview
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What sets us apart

Cognizant Neuro AI Engineering
Cognizant Neuro AI

Build and deploy advanced AI solutions securely and responsibly with Cognizant Neuro® AI, our enterprise-grade AI platform.

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Experience transformation

Create hyperpersonalized experiences and digital-native products through customer research, journey transformation and human-centric design to improve member engagement and satisfaction.

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Differentiators
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<h3>Offerings</h3>
Operations transformation

Streamline lending, deposits, payments and compliance to boost efficiency and reduce risk—across banking operations, financial crime and BPaaS.

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Hyperpersonal engagement

Improve member engagement and satisfaction by creating hyperpersonalized experiences and digital-native products through customer research, journey transformation and human-centric design.

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Digital banking modernization

Modernize core systems, build digital platforms and strengthen cybersecurity with agile delivery—for secure, scalable and future‑ready tech.

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Data and AI for financial institutions

Shift to AI-driven models that distill multisource data to help credit unions launch personalized offerings, drive growth and enhance experiences.

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Cloud-enabled business transformation

Cloud is constantly evolving. Cognizant combines expertise, industry insight and partnerships to migrate, integrate, automate and drive innovation and growth.

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Digital payments modernization

Deploy hubs, build platforms and launch payment solutions faster than ever with modernization.

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<h3>Disputes management as a service</h3> <p>Disputes management as a service (DMaaS) is an AI-powered business-process-as-a-service (BPaaS) solution for mid-market banks. Built on the ServiceNow platform and powered by Cognizant’s domain and operational expertise, DMaaS delivers end-to-end automation.</p>
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Thought leadership

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Credit unions’ strengths can make them a Gen-Z magnet

Social consciousness and community focus are helping credit unions become the financial institution of choice for young consumers.

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Next-generation human capital management

Here’s how credit unions can move beyond HR transformation into a world of continuous innovation.

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<h3>Accolades</h3>
Best in KLAS for Claims and Administration Platforms Badge
Leader in Everest Banking IT Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025

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Best in KLAS for Care Management Solutions Badge
Top 2 Nelson Hall NEAT Leader in GenAI & Process Automation in Banking

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<h3>Leadership</h3>
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Nageswar Cherukupalli

SVP & BU Head, Financial Services, Banking & Capital Markets and Insurance

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Take the first step with digital banking solutions

Serving customers by looking forward as well as back is a big promise, but the power of today’s new digital capabilities is vast and growing.

Let’s talk about how digital banking solutions can work for your business.

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