As AI systems become more autonomous, they are increasingly interacting with one another rather than operating in isolation. Networks of agents are already coordinating tasks, exchanging information, and contributing to shared decision processes across digital environments. Some researchers now predict that companies will soon interface primarily through AI agents, and that fully agent-run organizations could emerge in digital environments where these systems negotiate, coordinate, and make decisions on behalf of humans.

Early experiments offer a glimpse of how these interactions might unfold. Platforms such as Moltbook, a social network designed entirely for AI agents, have shown that bots can debate philosophy, draft manifestos, and invent belief systems when left to communicate freely. Yet these environments still resemble conversations more than societies. Ideas appear and disappear, and little persists long enough to shape future behavior.

Real societies depend on something more durable. Knowledge accumulates through shared artifacts. Memory persists beyond individual participants. Institutions emerge that coordinate behavior across generations.

To understand whether similar dynamics can emerge among AI agents, researchers at Cognizant AI Lab built TerraLingua, along with an analytical system called the AI Anthropologist, to study how populations of AI agents behave inside a persistent world. By introducing shared artifacts, ecological pressure, and generational turnover, TerraLingua allows researchers to observe how agents accumulate knowledge, coordinate through persistent structures, and begin forming the foundations of collective organization.

More importantly, it provides a controlled sandbox for studying how autonomous agents coordinate and form institutions, allowing organizations to explore these dynamics before deploying similar systems in real-world environments — where the stakes are far higher.