The era of autonomous AI is here — and it's reshaping everything we know about business. From how decisions are made and processes are automated, to how value is created, agentic AI is changing the core operating model of the enterprise. And it’s not slowing down.

But with that transformation comes a new set of questions: What does this shift mean for how businesses operate and compete today? How do we design and deploy them to be not only powerful, but responsible, aligned, and useful at scale? And how can today's leaders prepare for a future where AI shifts from being a tool we use... to a teammate we work alongside?

That’s why we’re excited to launch The Agent Effect, a new podcast from Cognizant that brings you inside the world of AI agents and what it takes to lead in this new era of intelligence-driven enterprise.

Welcome to The Agent Effect

The Agent Effect podcast explores how AI agents and multi-agent systems are transforming the enterprise from the inside out. Hosted by Cognizant’s Head of Thought Leadership Paul Jarratt, each episode features conversations with leading AI pioneers, enterprise strategists, and technology leaders who are designing, deploying, and scaling agentic systems across industries.

These aren’t theoretical discussions. The podcast dives into real-world AI implementations and use cases, from banking and telco to IT and logistics, alongside the ethical considerations that come with deploying autonomous systems at scale. Expect practical insights, success stories, and strategic guidance on making agentic AI a transformative and responsible force within the enterprise.

And with Gartner projecting that over 30% of enterprise software will include agentic AI by 2028, up from just 1% in 2024, it’s no longer a question of if businesses will adopt agents, but how they’ll do it well. For today’s leaders, the need to stay informed, thoughtful, and ahead of the curve has never been more critical.

Episode 1 is out — The evolution of AI agents: The past and present

In our premiere episode, The Agent Effect kicks off with a conversation between two pioneers of agentic AI: Adam Cheyer, co-founder of Siri and now VP of AI Experience at Airbnb, and Babak Hodjat, CTO of AI at Cognizant.

Together, they trace the evolution of intelligent agents from Siri and explore what it really means to design AI that can reason, collaborate, and evolve. It’s a candid, insightful look at where the field has been, where it’s going, and why the enterprise moment for agentic AI is now.

Whether you're just starting to explore AI agents or already scaling them across your organization, this episode offers an insider's view into the technologies and mindsets driving the next wave of enterprise transformation.

Tune in to episode 1 today on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

Subscribe and stay ahead

Agentic AI is moving fast, and the organizations that thrive will be the ones that move with it. The Agent Effect is here to help you stay ahead of the curve, understand the shifts taking place, and lead with clarity in this new era.

Upcoming episodes will feature expert executives shaping AI governance, responsible AI, and model observability, offering perspectives from across industries and around the world.

Subscribe and listen today.

Spotify

Apple Podcasts