Introducing the Project Resilience Walkthrough

AI can be a powerful tool for tackling pressing global challenges—but only if we build it in a way that’s collaborative, accessible, and adaptable. That’s the idea behind Project Resilience, a platform where decision-makers, data scientists, and the public can develop AI tools and make more informed decisions for impact.

Developed under the Global Initiative on AI and Data Commons, Project Resilience empowers a global community to explore, contribute to, and refine AI models and datasets that support better preparedness and response. The platform spans multiple domains—from environmental sustainability and healthcare to information integrity and economic stability—and aligns with broader initiatives like the United Nations SDGs.

Several projects have already been successfully built using Project Resilience. One example is Land Use Optimization, which applies AI to identify land-use policies that reduce carbon emissions while balancing environmental trade-offs. Another is the COVID-19 Non-Pharmaceutical Interventions project, which developed AI-driven strategies to help policymakers minimize case numbers and economic impact by optimizing intervention plans.

As a community member, I want to help more people get started with Project Resilience, so I created this walkthrough tutorial covering everything from exploring projects and discussions to submitting your own proposals. Whether you're a researcher looking to test AI models, a policymaker seeking data-driven insights, or someone interested in AI-driven social impact, Project Resilience provides a foundation to collaborate and build AI solutions.