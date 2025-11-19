Introducing Neuroevolution: Harnessing Creativity in AI Agent Design

Artificial intelligence has come a long way in a very short time. Over the past decade, deep learning and generative AI have reshaped how we think about intelligence itself. These models can now compose text, generate images, and even simulate reasoning. But as powerful as they are, we have also begun to recognize their limits. They rely on vast amounts of data, perform best when objectives are clearly defined, and struggle to adapt or improve once deployed. Even as they grow larger and more capable, they remain confined to the boundaries of their training.

Real intelligence is not static. It evolves. It explores possibilities, finds new strategies, and changes as its environment changes. For decades, many of us have been working toward that kind of adaptability through a line of research known as neuroevolution. This approach builds on the idea that intelligence can emerge not only through learning from data but also through evolutionary processes that encourage exploration and diversity.

I am excited to share that this perspective is at the center of our new book, Neuroevolution: Harnessing Creativity in AI Agent Design, co-authored with Sebastian Risi, Yujin Tang, and David Ha, and published by MIT Press. The complete online edition is freely available through open access at neuroevolutionbook.com, with a print edition to follow in 2026. The book brings together several decades of research that have transformed evolutionary computation from an academic pursuit into a foundation for building adaptive and creative AI.