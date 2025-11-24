Welcome to our deep dive into Neuro AI system of agent networks (Neuro SAN), the all-new data-driven multi-agent orchestration framework that’s changing how we think about building intelligent systems.

This is a long, insightful read packed with everything from core concepts and unique technical features to hands-on examples and comparisons with other popular platforms. Whether you’re an ML engineer, a solution architect, a curious product manager, or a passionate student, there’s something here for everyone.

So, grab your favorite coffee mug (or tea), find a comfy spot, and let’s explore why Neuro SAN might be just what you need for your next big AI project!

Introduction to Multi-Agent Orchestration

Multi-agent orchestration allows developers and business-users to build teams of AI agents that collaborate to solve complex tasks. In the past year, numerous frameworks have emerged to orchestrate multi-agent AI systems— enabling autonomous or collaborative AI agents to plan, reason, and act in concert. Industry leaders like AWS and Google have introduced their own multi-agent solutions, and open standards such as the Model Context Protocol (MCP) have been proposed to connect AI models with data and tools via a uniform interface (a “USB‑C port for AI applications” in spirit). These frameworks aim to overcome the limitations of relying on a single large language model (LLM) or agent for complex tasks. Instead of expecting one AI to be an all-knowing expert (often unrealistic — akin to getting a high-school intern when you hoped for a PhD), multi-agent orchestrators break problems into smaller pieces and assign them to specialized agents that can collaborate.

What is Neuro SAN?

Neuro SAN is one of the latest of these frameworks, originating from Cognizant AI Lab at San Francisco. It takes a uniquely data-driven approach to multi-agent orchestration, allowing entire agent networks to be defined declaratively rather than through hard-coded logic. In this post, we introduce Neuro SAN’s core concepts and design, highlight its technical advantages, and show how it differs from other platforms. It allows users — from machine learning engineers to business domain experts — to quickly build sophisticated multi-agent applications without extensive coding, using declarative configuration files (in HOCON format).

Neuro SAN enables multiple large language model (LLM)-powered agents to collaboratively solve complex tasks, dynamically delegating subtasks through adaptive inter-agent communication protocols. This approach addresses the limitations inherent to single-agent systems, where no single model has all the expertise or context necessary for multifaceted problems.

High Level Architecture





Notes on architecture:

In Neuro SAN, agents interact with each other in the defined network (at times using the AAOSA protocol) where an agent breaks down and delegates tasks or actions to its down-chain agents. When all the down-chain agents have responded by completing an action or an answer to the delegated user query or task, the front man agent consolidates the response and sends it back to the user.

Agent Networks in Neuro-AI Multi-Agent Accelerator are flexible. A network could be hierarchical, sequential, DAG oriented, and each node could be a single agent or even another Network of Agents. Therefore, an agent can be connected to several down-chain agents and those agents in turn can have connections to other agents in the network

Core Concepts & Design of Neuro-SAN

At its heart, Neuro SAN is designed to let multiple LLM-powered agents work together on a task that would be too complex for any single LLM or agent. The motivation is straightforward: if one AI agent can’t handle the entire problem, create a team of agents that communicate and divide the work. An agent can decide to handle a user query itself or delegate subtasks to other helper agents — much like a project manager agent calling on specialist agents for help.

Data-Driven Definition

A standout aspect of Neuro SAN’s design is that these multi-agent networks are specified entirely in a data configuration file rather than in code. Neuro-SAN uses the HOCON format (think JSON but with comments and other conveniences) to define agents, their relationships, and behaviors. This means the logic of how agents interact is captured in a declarative config file (a “.hocon” file) that can be edited by humans. In practice, this allows subject matter experts or architects — not just programmers — to design complex agent networks by editing config, describing what each agent does and how they connect. The Neuro SAN engine then interprets this config at runtime to spin up the agents accordingly. This data-driven approach greatly lowers the barrier to creating and tweaking multi-agent systems: you don’t have to write custom Python code for the orchestration; you just describe it in the config.

Agent Orchestration Mechanics

Under the hood, Neuro SAN provides a flexible orchestration loop that manages inter-agent communication. Agents converse in natural language (prompts) but follow a structured protocol to decide how to route queries. By default, Neuro SAN agents adhere to an interaction pattern called AAOSA(Adaptive Agent Oriented Software Architecture), which essentially gives each agent a guideline on how to respond to an “inquiry.” An agent will check if it’s the appropriate one to answer; if not, it knows how to call on other agents for help. This inter-agentic communication protocol ensures that queries get dynamically passed to the agent best suited to handling them, without a human having to manually route the questions. It’s a decentralized decision-making mechanism baked into the agents’ behavior (we’ll dive more into AAOSA shortly).

Another core design element is hierarchical agents. Often one agent (for example, a “frontman” or coordinator agent) acts as the main interface to the user, and it can delegate subtasks to downstream specialist agents. This allows complex tasks to be broken into a hierarchy of smaller tasks. Neuro SAN natively supports such hierarchies and even nested agent networks. In fact, one agent network can call another sub-network as part of its process, enabling reuse and modular design of agent teams.

Coded Tools Integration

Real-world tasks often involve actions that pure LLMs can’t perform (e.g. querying a database, doing heavy calculations, or calling an external API). Neuro SAN addresses this by allowing agents to invoke coded tools — essentially custom Python functions or classes that do deterministic operations outside the LLM’s domain. These tools are integrated seamlessly into the agent networks. In the HOCON config, beside function calling, you can declare that an agent has certain tools available, and the agent’s prompt will be engineered to call those tools when appropriate (similar to function calling in advanced LLMs). The important distinction is that Neuro-SAN treats these tools as first-class citizens in the agent network: an agent can “ask” a tool to do something and get back results as part of its reasoning loop. This opens up a hybrid approach to problem solving — part natural language (LLM reasoning) and part traditional programming. A subject matter expert can define that “Agent A should use Tool X to fetch data Y” all in the config, and a developer can implement Tool X in Python separately. This weaving of LLM-driven steps and deterministic code steps is a powerful design paradigm in Neuro-SAN.

Flexible Deployment

Neuro SAN is provided as a Python library and can run either embedded in your own application or as a standalone service. You can integrate it directly by importing and instantiating agent networks programmatically, or you can run the Neuro-SAN server which exposes the agent networks via HTTP/gRPC endpoints for external clients. The server mode is useful for enterprise setups where a centralized agent orchestration service is shared by many clients (for example, a microservice that various applications can query to utilize a team of agents). Because the entire configuration of the agents is data-driven, deploying a new or updated agent network is as simple as changing the config file on the server — no code redeployment required. This makes Neuro-SAN appealing for rapid prototyping and iteration: adjust the HOCON file, reload the manifest, and you have a modified multi-agent behavior immediately.

In summary, Neuro SAN’s design philosophy is to separate the “definition” of multi-agent logic (handled in data config) from the execution engine (the Neuro-SAN runtime). This yields a highly adaptable system: adding a new agent, changing an agent’s prompt or tools, or re-wiring the agent hierarchy is all done by editing the config rather than writing new Python classes. Non-engineers can contribute to shaping how the AI system behaves, and developers can focus on implementing any necessary tools or custom integrations. Next, let’s explore some of the key technical features that make Neuro-SAN unique.

Technical Advantages & Unique Features

Neuro SAN offers several technical advantages and novel features that distinguish it from other multi-agent orchestration frameworks:

Neuro-SAN agents follow the AAOSA protocol for inter-agent communication. In practice, this means each agent can whether it can handle a query or whether it should call on another agent for assistance. AAOSA provides a standardized way for agents to defer or delegate tasks: for example, an agent might have an aaosa_instructions rule that says, “If you (the agent) are not confident or the query is outside your scope, formulate a sub-query and forward it to an appropriate specialized agent.” This protocol results in dynamic routing of questions through the network without a single fixed central router. Agents essentially route themselves: if Agent A gets a question about finance and it knows Agent B is the finance expert, A will call B to answer. This (inspired by research on agent-oriented dialog management) is baked into Neuro-SAN’s default agent behaviors. The benefit is flexibility — the system can handle inquiries that require multi-step reasoning or multiple expertise by having agents talk to each other in a coherent way. Data-Driven Definition of Multi-Agent Systems: As mentioned, Neuro-SAN uses data-only configuration (HOCON files) to define agent networks. No hardcoding of agent logic is required — the roles, LLM configs, prompts, functions, tool usage, and network topology are all described in config. This approach means faster development cycles and easier maintenance: adjusting an agent’s behavior is often as simple as editing a line in the config (for instance, changing an LLM model or adding a new tool). It also opens the door for domain experts to directly author or tweak the AI’s logic. For example, a product manager could update the prompt of a “Requirements Analyst” agent in the config to include new guidelines, without needing to ask a developer to change code. Moreover, because the config is declarative, it is easier to version control and audit changes to the agent network over time (the config file serves as documentation of the system). In short, Neuro-SAN treats multi-agent orchestration as configuration, not coding , which is a distinctive feature compared to code-heavy frameworks.

Tools & Integration with External Systems

One of the most powerful aspects of Neuro SAN is its ability to integrate tools and external systems directly into an agent’s workflow. A “Coded Tool” in Neuro SAN is typically a piece of Python code that implements a specific function — for example, a calculator, a database query, or a web API call. Tools conform to a simple interface: usually a class inheriting from CodedTool with an async_invoke or invoke method that takes some arguments and sly_data, and returns a result. Because Neuro SAN agents can call these tools as needed, you can augment the agents with capabilities that go beyond the LLM’s native abilities.

For instance, imagine an agent that needs to get the current weather for a city. Rather than relying on the LLM to “know” the weather (which it can’t, if not trained on real-time data), you would implement a WeatherLookupToolcoded tool that calls a weather API. In the agent’s HOCON config, you declare this tool in the agent’s tool list. Now the agent, when asked about weather, will learn (from its instructions) to invoke WeatherLookupTool and use its returned data to formulate the answer. Neuro-SAN handles the plumbing: the agent’s prompt may include a schema or instruction for calling the tool, and when the LLM outputs a call (e.g. a JSON indicating which tool to use and with what parameters), the framework executes the actual Python function, then feeds the output back into the agent’s context. This is similar to how OpenAI function calling or LangChain tools work, but here it’s orchestrated within Neuro-SAN’s own runtime.

From a developer perspective, adding a coded tool is straightforward. You write a Python function or class, and then reference it in the config. Here’s a simplified example of a coded tool implementation from Neuro SAN’s demo, an Accountant tool that keeps a running cost counter (we’ll examine this example in detail later):

class AccountantSly(CodedTool):

def invoke(self, args: Dict[str, Any],

sly_data: Dict[str, Any]) -> Dict[str, Any]:

# Get the current running cost (default to 0.0 if not set)

running_cost = float(sly_data.get("running_cost", 0.0))

# Increment the running cost (e.g., add cost of current operation)

updated_running_cost = running_cost + 3.0

# Update the sly_data so the new cost persists

sly_data["running_cost"] = updated_running_cost

# Return the updated cost as the tool's output

return { "running_cost": updated_running_cost }

}

(Code adapted from the [Accountant tool implementation][62], which updates a running_cost variable in sly_data.)

In this snippet, the tool reads a value running_cost from the sly_data (if present), increments it, stores it back, and returns the new value. The agent that uses this tool doesn’t know how the cost is calculated – it just knows that whenever it answers a question, it should call AccountantSly to update the cost tally. Neuro SAN’s runtime will merge the tool’s returned data into the agent’s final answer (or into sly_data to pass upstream), based on config. This design cleanly separates concerns: the LLM agent focuses on answering the question, and the coded tool handles the precise accounting logic, with no risk of the LLM messing up a calculation or leaking internal state.

Beyond coded tools, Neuro SAN’s integration capabilities allow it to interface with external agent systems. We touched on how it can call agents via MCP or Salesforce’s AgentForce. The framework’s openness means if you have another orchestration system, you could wrap it as a tool. For example, you could have a Neuro SAN agent that, upon certain triggers, sends a request to a Google Agentspace agent or to an AWS Lambda function (using Boto3 in a tool) — effectively letting Neuro SAN coordinate cloud services as part of its reasoning. This makes Neuro SAN highly extensible in enterprise environments: it’s not an isolated island of agents, but rather a conductor that can cue other “instruments” (services, APIs, databases, other agents) when appropriate.

A concrete illustration is an agent network that calculates BMI (Body Mass Index) by calling an external service via MCP. In the config, an agent is set up with a tool that is essentially an MCP client pointed at a remote “BMI Calculator” agent. When a user asks Neuro SAN “What is my BMI given my height and weight?”, Neuro SAN’s agent calls the external BMI agent (through MCP) and then returns the result to the user. In another example, Neuro SAN delegates a CRM-related query to Salesforce Agentforce: the Neuro SAN agent recognizes the query is about, say, retrieving a customer record, so it uses a coded tool that queries the Agentforce API, effectively letting Salesforce’s agent handle it. From the end-user’s perspective, it is seamless — they asked Neuro SAN, and it gave an answer, but under the hood Neuro SAN brought in the help of a specialized external system.

Tool integration is safe and controlled. Because tools can access sly_data and are part of the config, you have fine-grained control over what data flows into or out of them. By design, tools only receive the arguments you explicitly pass (often coming from the LLM’s output) and the sly_data (which, as we noted, does not contain conversation text unless you put something there). This means, for instance, you could ensure an API key remains in sly_data and is only inserted by the tool call, never revealed in the prompts. Neuro SAN’s logging will also show all tool calls, so you can audit what external interactions occurred.

In summary, Neuro SAN’s tool and integration framework turns it into a bridge between LLM reasoning and the wider world of software and services. Your multi-agent system is not limited to chatting — it can take actions, fetch information in real time, and leverage other AI services as needed. This greatly enhances the practical usefulness of Neuro SAN agent networks in real applications.

Extensibility & Developer Support

Neuro SAN was built with extensibility in mind, recognizing that AI ecosystems evolve quickly and each project might have unique requirements. A key point of extensibility is its LLM-agnostic design. You are not tied to a single model or provider — the data-driven config allows plugging in different LLMs for different agents, and adding support for new providers is straightforward. Out of the box, Neuro-SAN supports providers like OpenAI, Anthropic, Azure, Ollama (for running local models), etc., configurable in the HOCON file. If a new “hot” model comes out, you can integrate it by specifying its API in the config without changing the orchestrator code. This modularity extends to fallback models as well: you can list alternate models for an agent to try if the primary is unavailable, improving reliability. For example, an agent could try OpenAI’s GPT-4 first, and if that fails (network issue or rate limit), automatically switch to an Anthropic Claude model.

The framework is also cloud-agnostic and environment agnostic — since it’s pure Python, you can run Neuro SAN on any platform (local machine, on-prem server, or any cloud VM/container) and even integrate it with container orchestration. In fact, Neuro SAN provides Docker build scripts for deploying the server component easily. This makes it easy for developers to move from a dev environment to production: you can containerize your agent network and deploy it behind an API.

For debugging and development, Neuro SAN offers rich support. As mentioned earlier, it logs detailed traces of agent reasoning steps. There’s also a web-based developer UI (called NSFlow, which we’ll use in the demo) that provides a chat interface to interact with agent networks and visualize logs in real time. When running Neuro SAN in developer mode, you can see each message passed, each tool invoked, and how the final answer is composed, which is extremely helpful for understanding complex agent behaviors. The logs can be directed to files (e.g., logs/server.log and logs/nsflow.log) for later analysis.

Another aspect of developer support is the testing framework included. Neuro SAN allows you to write test cases for your agent networks in a data-driven way (for example, specifying an input and an expected output or outcome). You can then run these tests to verify that changes to the config haven’t broken anything. Additionally, the “Assessor” utility can help classify failures — for instance, if an agent gave an incorrect answer, the Assessor (which can be an LLM itself) tries to categorize whether it was due to a factual error, a reasoning error, not using a tool when it should have, etc.. This kind of meta-AI evaluation can guide developers to the root cause of issues and improve the system iteratively.

Neuro SAN’s open-source nature means developers can inspect the source code, contribute improvements, and build custom extensions. If something isn’t supported out of the box — say you want a new type of module or a new third-party integration — you can usually extend the framework by implementing a new component (perhaps a new tool interface, or a custom agent class) and then use it via config. The project is relatively young but has an active development roadmap. Cognizant’s AI Lab initially incubated it, and now it’s in the open for the community, which often means rapid iteration and feature additions.

Crucially, security and governance are also treated as first-class concerns, which is important for enterprise use. Neuro SAN’s config-driven policy (the allow fields for sly_data and other message passing) lets developers explicitly define what data can flow where, preventing accidental leakage of secrets. You can, for example, ensure that a certain piece of private data is never passed into an LLM prompt by not allowing it downstream. This kind of guardrail is built into the way you design the agent network. And because everything is in config, a security review of an agent network is as simple as reviewing the HOCON file for allowed data channels and authorized tool usages.

From a support perspective, Neuro SAN provides documentation, user guides, and examples (in the neuro-san-demos repository) to help new users get started. The community can discuss ideas in the GitHub discussions, and issues can be filed for bugs or feature requests – typical open-source project support channels. All in all, Neuro SAN is made to be adaptable (to new models, new tools, new patterns) and developer-friendly, so that teams can confidently build and maintain complex AI agent systems.

Runtime & Performance

When it comes to runtime characteristics and performance, Neuro SAN is built to handle the demands of orchestrating multiple agents, which can be resource-intensive. Each agent might be calling an LLM or a tool, so efficiency in coordination matters. Neuro SAN’s runtime is implemented in Python, taking advantage of async features to allow parallel operations where possible (for example, if one agent can call two tools at the same time, or multiple agents can operate concurrently, the framework can utilize asynchronous calls). The design avoids heavy polling or blocking; instead, it’s event-driven based on agent outputs. This means that if an agent’s response triggers another agent call, Neuro SAN handles that as an event and keeps the system responsive.

One important aspect is scalability in multi-agent conversations. Neuro SAN’s server mode is intended for production scale — it can handle multiple simultaneous sessions (e.g., multiple users each having their own agent team conversation) by managing separate contexts for each session. The agents and tools are stateless across sessions (unless you tie them to a database or external memory), so you can scale horizontally by running multiple instances of the Neuro SAN service behind a load balancer if needed. The lightweight nature of the orchestrator (since it’s just passing messages and invoking APIs) means the bottleneck is usually the LLM calls themselves, not the orchestration logic. So scaling Neuro SAN largely involves scaling the backend LLM compute (for instance, using OpenAI’s API which auto-scales, or hosting multiple replicas of local models).

Neuro SAN is ready for high-concurrency and large workloads. It provides features like a central service loop that can be run in a container or as a background process to continuously handle agent tasks. The documentation notes “server-readiness at scale,” indicating it’s been designed to be robust under enterprise loads. Additionally, Neuro-SAN networks can be distributed across multiple hosts if needed — since one agent can call another over HTTP/gRPC, you could have different parts of an agent network living on different servers (for example, an on-prem secure agent that handles private data and a cloud agent that handles general queries) and Neuro SAN would coordinate between them. The phrase “distributed agent webs” is used to describe this scenario. That means your multi-agent system isn’t confined to one process or machine; it can be a web of Neuro SAN services calling each other. This is useful for very large systems or integrating with legacy infrastructure.

In terms of performance optimization, because each agent’s behavior is clearly specified, you can tune things like prompt sizes and tool usage to optimize response time. For example, if you have a chain of 5 agents and you care about latency, you might use smaller, faster models for intermediate steps to save time, using the big model only where absolutely necessary. Neuro SAN gives you that control via config. It also supports modalities like images or other data (through tools) if your agents need to handle non-text input, but of course that depends on the tools or models you plug in.

One should note that, as a Python-based orchestrator, Neuro SAN will have some overhead compared to extremely optimized low-level systems. However, the benefit is flexibility and ease of use. In many enterprise AI scenarios, a difference of a few hundred milliseconds in orchestration is negligible compared to the multi-second LLM calls. So Neuro SAN’s performance is more than sufficient for typical use cases (and if you needed to, you could profile and optimize specific bottlenecks in tool calls or switch to faster model endpoints, etc.). The framework does not impose significant memory overhead either — each agent is essentially a data structure with some prompts and state.

Another performance-related feature is logging and monitoring hooks. Neuro SAN can be configured to output traces that are compatible with monitoring tools. For example, you could send logs to Elastic or use CloudWatch for a hosted Neuro-SAN instance to track usage, response times, failure rates, etc. This makes it feasible to use in production where observability is important. If an agent is slow or a particular tool is error-prone, the logs will help pinpoint that, allowing for performance tuning.

Logging, Traces & Observability in Neuro-SAN

Observability is a critical aspect of any production-grade AI system, especially when dealing with complex multi-agent interactions. Neuro SAN emphasizes robust tracing, logging, and observability features that help developers and operators understand precisely how agent networks behave during runtime.

Rich Logging and Tracing

Neuro SAN provides detailed, structured logs capturing every critical step in agent workflows. When an agent network runs, every interaction between agents — such as prompts, inter-agent communications, tool invocations, and responses — is meticulously logged. These logs include timestamps, agent identifiers, prompt inputs, LLM outputs, tool calls, their results, and usage metrics enabling deep insight into the inner workings of multi-agent conversations.

For example, here are a few simplified examples of what a Neuro-SAN log entry might look like for an agent interaction:

[2025-05-15 22:46:21]: "token_accounting": {"time_taken_in_seconds": 18.29955291748047, "total_cost": 0.041325, "successful_requests": 6.0, "completion_tokens": 1097.0, "total_tokens": 13815.0, "prompt_tokens": 12718.0}



[2025-05-15 22:46:26]: airline_policy (NeuroSan): {"origin": ["Airline 360 Assistant", "Baggage_Handling", "Checked_Baggage", "ExtractDocs"]}





[2025-05-15 22:46:32]: "response":

{

"type": "AGENT_FRAMEWORK",

"text": "Here's the information regarding the checked baggage policy:



1. **Size and Weight Regulations**:

- The maximum size of a checked bag is 30 in x 20 in x 12 in (76 cm x 52 cm x 30 cm) or 62 total inches, including handles and wheels.

- Weight limits vary by cabin class and MileagePlus status:

- Economy & Premium Economy: 50 pounds (23 kilograms)

- Business, First, and Polaris Business Class: 70 pounds (32 kilograms)

- Premier Silver, Gold, Platinum, and 1K members: 70 pounds (32 kilograms)



2. **Baggage Fees**:

- Fees for the first and second checked bag may vary based on travel route and will increase by $5 in most markets starting February 24, 2024.

- Use the baggage fee calculator to determine exact costs.



3. **Prohibited Items**:

- Ensure to pack liquids over 3.4 oz (100 ml) in your checked bags and place all liquids in a resealable bag.



4. **Additional Information**:

- You can track your bag status and location using the airline app.

- Certain bag policies may apply for oversized, overweight, or extra bags.



For more detailed information and to access the baggage fee calculator, please visit the [Checked Baggage app page].",

"chat_context": {

"chat_histories": [

{

"origin": [{ "tool": "Airline 360 Assistant", "instantiation_index": 1 }],

"messages": [

{

"type": "SYSTEM",

"text": "<redacted>",

"origin": [{ "tool": "Airline 360 Assistant", "instantiation_index": 1 }]

},

{

"type": "HUMAN",

"text": "hi",

"origin": [{ "tool": "Airline 360 Assistant", "instantiation_index": 1 }]

},

{

"type": "AI",

"text": "Hello! How can I assist you with airline related policies today?",

"origin": [{ "tool": "Airline 360 Assistant", "instantiation_index": 1 }]

},

{

"type": "HUMAN",

"text": "what all can you help me with?",

"origin": [{ "tool": "Airline 360 Assistant", "instantiation_index": 1 }]

},

{

"type": "AI",

"text": "I can respond to inquiries related to checked baggage policies, including size, weight, and security regulations, as well as information on prohibited items, international travel, baggage related queries and premium member-specific benefits.



If you have a specific question or task related to airline policies, feel free to ask!",

"origin": [{ "tool": "Airline 360 Assistant", "instantiation_index": 1 }]

},

{

"type": "HUMAN",

"text": "ok what's the policy in checked baggage?",

"origin": [{ "tool": "Airline 360 Assistant", "instantiation_index": 1 }]

},

{

"type": "AI",

"text": "Here's the information regarding the checked baggage policy:



1. **Size and Weight Regulations**:

- The maximum size of a checked bag is 30 in x 20 in x 12 in (76 cm x 52 cm x 30 cm) or 62 total inches, including handles and wheels.

- Weight limits vary by cabin class and MileagePlus status:

- Economy & Premium Economy: 50 pounds (23 kilograms)

- Business, First, and Polaris Business Class: 70 pounds (32 kilograms)

- Premier Silver, Gold, Platinum, and 1K members: 70 pounds (32 kilograms)



2. **Baggage Fees**:

- Fees for the first and second checked bag may vary based on travel route and will increase by $5 in most markets starting February 24, 2024.

- Use the baggage fee calculator to determine exact costs.



3. **Prohibited Items**:

- Ensure to pack liquids over 3.4 oz (100 ml) in your checked bags and place all liquids in a resealable bag.



4. **Additional Information**:

- You can track your bag status and location using the airline app.

- Certain bag policies may apply for oversized, overweight, or extra bags.



For more detailed information and to access the baggage fee calculator, please visit the [Checked Baggage app page]",

"origin": [{ "tool": "Airline 360 Assistant", "instantiation_index": 1 }, { "tool": "Baggage_Handling", "instantiation_index": 1 }, { "tool": "Checked_Baggage", "instantiation_index": 1 }]

},

]

}

]

}

}

This structured logging format enables powerful observability patterns, making it straightforward to reconstruct exactly what an agent did at any step or between timestamps, troubleshoot unexpected behaviors, or audit agent decisions.

Neuro SAN maintains strong session-level traceability, assigning unique session IDs for each conversation or agent interaction flow. Session-based tracing allows developers to track the full lifecycle of a request or user interaction as it passes through various agents, making it easy to pinpoint issues or bottlenecks.

Neuro SAN’s logging traces the entire chain of interaction clearly and succinctly, allowing developers to instantly see where delays or errors occur and which agents or tools are responsible.

Integration with Observability Tools

Neuro SAN’s logs are compatible with industry-standard logging and observability platforms. You can effortlessly pipe Neuro SAN logs into systems like:

Elastic Stack (ELK) for detailed analysis and search.

for detailed analysis and search. Prometheus and Grafana for real-time metrics and dashboard visualization.

for real-time metrics and dashboard visualization. AWS CloudWatch or Google Cloud Operations for integrated cloud monitoring solutions.

This flexibility lets operations teams quickly visualize key performance indicators, such as agent response times, failure rates, and system throughput, and set up proactive alerting for anomalous behavior.

A Live Example

Let’s bring all of this down to earth with a concrete example. We will use one of the demo agent networks provided with Neuro SAN, called “Music Nerd Pro Sly.” This example showcases several key features: multiple agents (including a coded tool agent), inter-agent communication, sly_data usage, and how to run the system. By walking through it, you can get a feel for how Neuro-SAN works in practice.

Overview of the music_nerd_pro_sly.hocon Agent Network

Music Nerd Pro Sly is a simple agent network designed to answer questions about music (specifically music since the 1960s) and keep a tally of how many questions have been answered (as a “running cost”). It consists of a frontman agent — the main agent that interacts with the user — and a secondary agent which is actually implemented as a coded tool (the Accountant tool) responsible for incrementing the counter. The frontman agent is an LLM-based agent that knows a lot about music history. When the user asks a music question, the frontman will answer it, but it will also call the Accountant tool to update the running cost each time. The use of sly_data in this network is important: the running cost value is stored in sly_data so that it’s not exposed in the conversation, but it gets passed back to the user (and maintained between turns).

All of this is defined in the music_nerd_pro_sly.hocon configuration file. In that file, you would see something like the following in the frontman agent’s config:

"allow": {

"to_upstream": {

"sly_data": {

"running_cost": true

}

}

}

This snippet (under the frontman agent’s definition) tells Neuro SAN that the running_cost field from the sly_data should be passed upstream – i.e., allowed to propagate back to whatever called this agent (ultimately the client). In simpler terms, it means “include the running_cost in the output returned to the user.” By contrast, without this, the running_cost would stay hidden in sly_data and not leave the agent. The config also ensures that running_cost is reset or initialized appropriately.

The frontman agent’s prompt is crafted to encourage it to answer music questions and then to call the Accountant tool after each answer. Meanwhile, the Accountant is defined not as a typical LLM agent but under the coded_tools section. It has no prompt; instead, it’s linked to a piece of Python code that we’ll explain next.

Brief Explanation of Accountant.py Coded Tool

The Accountant tool (implementation in accounting.py within the demos) is a simple Python class that increments a variable running_cost each time it’s invoked. We saw a version of it in the Tools section above. Conceptually, you can think of it as maintaining a counter (starting at 0) that goes up by a certain amount with each question answered. In the demo, they treat each question as costing $3.00, so ideally the first response should set running_cost to 3.0, the second to 6.0, and so on. The frontman agent doesn’t know anything about the calculation; it simply calls the Accountant tool and gets back an updated number. The sly_data mechanism ensures that running_cost persists between turns: after the first question, sly_data might contain {"running_cost": 3.0} at the session level, so that when the user asks a follow-up, the frontman agent can carry that in and the Accountant will increment it to 6.0.

What’s important here is that the tool does the book-keeping, and the LLM agent focuses on domain knowledge (music). This separation of concerns is exactly why Neuro SAN encourages integrating coded tools. If we tried to have the LLM track the count itself, it might make mistakes or forget the number. Instead, the LLM just calls the Accountant each time, and the Accountant reliably updates the count. The user gets a combined answer that includes both the musical answer and the updated running cost, and the LLM didn’t have to explicitly reason about the arithmetic.

Setting Up the Environment

To run this example, you need to have Neuro SAN installed and an appropriate LLM accessible (the default config uses a model called “gpt-4o”, which in the demos might refer to GPT-4 via OpenAI API or a local GPT-4 alternative). Here’s a quick guide to set up:

Clone the studio repository:

git clone https://github.com/cognizant-ai-lab/neuro-san-studio

cd neuro-san-demos

Create a virtual environment and install requirements:

python -m venv .venv

source .venv/bin/activate && export PYTHONPATH=`pwd`

pip install -r requirements.txt

Configure API credentials: Neuro SAN will need API access to whichever LLMs you plan to use. If you’re using OpenAI’s GPT models, set your OPENAI_API_KEY environment variable:

export OPENAI_API_KEY="sk-..." # replace with your actual API key

Do the equivalent for any other providers (e.g., ANTHROPIC_API_KEY) if needed, or configure a local model. By default, the demo might assume OpenAI usage for GPT-4. Ensure you have access to the model or adjust the config to a model you have (the HOCON could be switched to use an Anthropic model if GPT-4 is not available, for example).

Obtain the demo files: Make sure you have the music_nerd_pro_sly.hocon file and the Accountant tool code. If you installed via pip, these demo files might be included in the package’s examples, or you can fetch them from the neuro-san-demos repository. Place the .hocon file in Neuro SAN’s registries directory (or adjust an environment variable to point Neuro SAN to the file), and ensure the accounting.py tool code is available in the coded tools path.

Now, there are two main ways to run Neuro SAN: directly via a CLI, or via the nsflow web client. We’ll use nsflow for an interactive experience.

Running the Neuro SAN Server and nsflow Client

Neuro SAN comes with a convenient all-in-one launcher for development. From the project root (or your working directory with the config), simply run:

python -m run

This command starts up both the Neuro SAN backend service and a FastAPI-React-based web UI (nsflow) for interaction. After running the command, give it a couple of seconds to load all the agents and you should see logs indicating the server is ready and the UI is launched.

Open your browser and navigate to http://127.0.0.1:4173. You’ll see the NSFlow interface. It’s a simple chat-like interface tailored for developer use. On the top-left sidebar you would see that it is connected to a Neuro-SAN server running at localhost:30013. On this sidebar, you might be able to select from a list of available agent networks – choose “music_nerd_pro_sly”(the name is derived from the .hocon file). This tells the client which agent network to use for the conversation.

Now you can start asking questions! Let’s walk through a sample interaction:

User’s Question: “Which band wrote Yellow Submarine ?” — This is a question to the music domain agent.

“Which band wrote ?” — This is a question to the music domain agent. Agent’s Answer: The frontman agent (music expert) will answer: “The Beatles wrote Yellow Submarine.” Meanwhile, it calls the Accountant tool, which increments the running_cost from 0 to 1. Because we allowed running_cost to propagate upstream, the final output back to the UI will include that cost. So the user sees something like:

{

"answer": "The song 'Yellow Submarine' was written by The Beatles, specifically by John Lennon and Paul McCartney. It was sung by Ringo Starr and released on their 1966 album 'Revolver'.",

"running_cost": "3.0"

}

In the nsflow UI, it may be displayed in a friendly way, but essentially the agent’s response JSON contains the answer and the running_cost. We got the correct music answer, and a running_cost of 3.0 indicating one query so far.

Follow-up Question: Now the user asks, “Where are they from?” — Since we’re continuing the same session, the frontman agent knows “they” refers to The Beatles (conversation context is preserved by Neuro-SAN’s handling of the agent’s memory or the conversation). Again, it invokes the Accountant tool. The tool sees the existing running_cost (3.0) in sly_data, increments it, and returns 6.0. The frontman includes this, so the response becomes:

{

"answer": "The Beatles are from Liverpool, England. They formed in 1960 and became one of the most influential and successful bands in the history of popular music.",

"running_cost": "6.0"

}

To the user, it appears as if the AI always remembers how many questions have been asked and updates the cost. From a system perspective, we see that sly_data allowed us to carry state between turns securely, and the tool did its job each time. The LLM agent focused only on the knowledge part (who wrote the song, where the band is from) — it didn’t have to explicitly remember the count in its prompt, which is good design because it reduces token usage and chance of error.

Behind the scenes, if you check the terminal where you ran python -m run, you will see logging output. You’ll notice lines indicating the AccountantSlytool being called, printing its debug info (the code prints messages when it’s called). You’ll also see the prompts being sent to the LLM (which include instructions to use the tool and the previous conversation). This log is incredibly useful for verifying that everything is working as intended. For example, you might see that after the first question, the sly_data had running_cost: 3.0 and after the second it had 6.0, confirming the state was maintained.

This live example demonstrates a few things in summary:

Multi-agent orchestration: Even in this simple form, we had two “agents” (one LLM agent and one coded tool agent) working together. The user only interacted with the frontman agent, but that agent internally relied on another component to complete the task.

Even in this simple form, we had two “agents” (one LLM agent and one coded tool agent) working together. The user only interacted with the frontman agent, but that agent internally relied on another component to complete the task. Data-driven config in action: We never wrote any code to route “Where are they from?” to a particular agent — the system figured it out via the context and AAOSA protocol. All we did was set up the config and implement a small tool. The heavy lifting of deciding what to do for each query was handled by Neuro-SAN following the rules from the config.

We never wrote any code to route “Where are they from?” to a particular agent — the system figured it out via the context and AAOSA protocol. All we did was set up the config and implement a small tool. The heavy lifting of deciding what to do for each query was handled by Neuro-SAN following the rules from the config. State management and sly_data: The example highlighted how sly_data can carry a simple piece of state (a counter) and keep it out of the normal conversation. The user saw the result of that state (the running cost), but the prompt the LLM saw did not necessarily include “The running cost is X” (unless we designed it that way). The state was managed separately and merged only in the output, thanks to the allow.to_upstream.sly_dataconfig.

The example highlighted how sly_data can carry a simple piece of state (a counter) and keep it out of the normal conversation. The user saw the result of that state (the running cost), but the prompt the LLM saw did not necessarily include “The running cost is X” (unless we designed it that way). The state was managed separately and merged only in the output, thanks to the allow.to_upstream.sly_dataconfig. Tool integration: The Accountant tool was seamlessly invoked as part of the agent’s reasoning. From the user’s perspective, the AI just seems to always know the total cost. In reality, a classical function was being called under the hood. This pattern can be extended — imagine a tool that searches a database of Beatles trivia for more info; the frontman could call it if it needed extra data. Neuro-SAN would handle passing the query to that tool and returning the results to the agent.

The Accountant tool was seamlessly invoked as part of the agent’s reasoning. From the user’s perspective, the AI just seems to always know the total cost. In reality, a classical function was being called under the hood. This pattern can be extended — imagine a tool that searches a database of Beatles trivia for more info; the frontman could call it if it needed extra data. Neuro-SAN would handle passing the query to that tool and returning the results to the agent. Ease of extension: If we wanted to extend this network — say, add an agent that provides trivia or one that translates the answer to Spanish — we could do so by editing the HOCON file (and possibly adding a translation tool or new agent). Neuro-SAN would then allow the frontman to call those as well. The example, while simple, can be a stepping stone to more elaborate agent networks.

Using the nsflow Client: We already used NSFlow in the above description. It’s worth noting a few features: nsflow will log the conversation and you can even upload or download chat transcripts. It is primarily a developer UI, so not meant for end-users in production, but it’s fantastic for demo and testing. If you prefer console interactions, Neuro-SAN also provides a CLI program agent_cli.py – you could run it in a separate terminal, connecting to the running service, for a text-only chat. For example:

# In one terminal, run the server only (if not using python -m run):

python -m neuro_san.service.agent_main_loop --port 30011

# In another, run the CLI client:

python -m neuro_san.client.agent_cli --connection service --agent music_nerd_pro_sly

This would connect to the service on port 30011 and initiate a chat with the music_nerd_pro_sly agent network. You could then type the same questions and get the same results in your terminal. The NSFlow method is just a bit more user-friendly with a web interface.

After you’re done, you can stop the servers with Ctrl+C on your terminal windows (this will shut down both the UI and backend gracefully).

Through this live demo, we saw how Neuro SAN orchestrates a multi-agent interaction in a data-driven way. A question was answered by one agent while another agent quietly maintained state, all coordinated by the Neuro SAN framework. Importantly, nowhere did we hardcode “if user asks second question then do X” — it all emerged from the agent designs. This illustrates the power of Neuro SAN’s declarative multi-agent framework: by specifying what the agents are and can do, the system figures out how to do it.

We encourage you to explore further. The neuro-san-demos repository contains other examples (for instance, an airline_policy.hocon that shows a more complex multi-step decision making process, or integration examples with external APIs). Play with any of the given example networks or create your own using the agent_network_designer. Have fun!

Comparison with other multi-agent orchestration platforms

There are ample multi-agent frameworks available now. These platforms differ in design philosophy and feature sets — from Neuro SAN’s data-driven agent networks to code-centric frameworks like PydanticAI, workflow graph systems like LangGraph, enterprise-grade solutions like CrewAI and Microsoft Autogen, innovative agent libraries like Agno, and utility SDKs such as LiteLLM. Below, we compare Neuro-SAN with CrewAI, LangGraph, Autogen, Agno, PydanticAI, Agent-Squad, ADK across core concepts, unique capabilities, product features, extensibility, and performance. A summary table at the end highlights which platform supports key features (digital twin modeling, memory, tool integration, multi-agent collaboration, testing, visualization, UI tooling, config flexibility, custom tools, plugin compatibility, etc.).





Wrapping Up

Neuro SAN is an exciting development in the multi-agent AI landscape. By marrying data-driven configuration with powerful inter-agent communication protocols, it empowers a wide range of users to craft sophisticated AI agent networks. As demonstrated, you don’t need to write a lot of code to get complex, orchestrated behaviors — you can focus on the design of your agent society. With features like sly_data for secure data handling, integrated coded tools, and dynamic network generation, Neuro SAN provides a versatile playground for AI solutions. Whether you’re an ML engineer wanting fine control over agent collaboration, a solution architect integrating AI into business workflows, or a student experimenting with the future of AI “societies,” Neuro SAN offers a robust framework to bring your multi-agent ideas to life. The live example we walked through is just the tip of the iceberg — with Neuro-SAN, the possibilities for orchestrating specialized agents are limited only by your imagination (and, perhaps, the size of your config files!). Give Neuro SAN a try, and experience how a data-driven multi-agent orchestration framework can elevate your AI applications to the next level. Give Neuro SAN a try today. Have fun!

Reference:

GitHub — cognizant-ai-lab/neuro-san-studio: Basic demos to show case neuro-san

GitHub — cognizant-ai-lab/neuro-san: NeuroAI System of Agent Networks

GitHub — cognizant-ai-lab/nsflow: NeuroSan Flow