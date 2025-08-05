May 21, 2025
Neuro SAN is All You Need
A quick introduction to Neuro SAN’s data-driven multi-agent orchestration — key concepts, features, and examples for building scalable, secure, and adaptable AI systems
Welcome to our focused introduction to Neuro SAN, the data-driven multi-agent orchestration framework revolutionizing intelligent systems. Ideal for ML engineers, architects, product managers, and curious students, let’s dive right in!
Introduction to Multi-Agent Orchestration
Multi-agent orchestration frameworks solve complex tasks by coordinating specialized AI agents, overcoming limitations of single-agent setups and allowing for elaborate customizations and incremental extension, both requirements of business AI-enablement. Neuro-SAN, from Cognizant AI Lab, takes orchestration to a more practical and powerful level by using a completely data-driven configuration approach, enabling declarative definition rather than hardcoded logic.
Core Concepts & Design of Neuro SAN
Neuro SAN orchestrates LLM-powered agents through data configuration files (HOCON format), lowering the entry barrier for non-coders. Its robust orchestration allows the employment of the AAOSA protocol, enabling decentralized routing of tasks among agents dynamically. Agents communicate naturally, delegating tasks based on role-specific expertise.
Key Features:
- Data-Driven Configuration: No code, just configuration files.
- Hierarchical Agents: Structured delegation among agents.
- Coded Tools: Agents seamlessly integrate deterministic Python functions, blending natural language reasoning with deterministic computations.
- Flexible Deployment: Runs embedded or via standalone HTTP/gRPC servers.
High Level Architecture:
Technical Advantages & Unique Features
Adaptive Agent Communication and Coordination (AAOSA)
AAOSA (Adaptive Agent-Oriented Software Architecture) lets agents dynamically self-route queries, in a robust and future-proof manner, enhancing flexibility and efficiency without central oversight, guaranteeing encapsulation and therefore extensibility.
Secure Data Exchange (Sly-Data)
Agents use sly_data, a protected data channel for sensitive data, never exposing it to LLMs or in natural language prompts, ensuring data security and privacy. By using this mechanism, several agents can work on various aspects of the same data structure, without having to transport it in its entirety through their LLMs, therefore saving valuable context space and reducing susceptibility to hallucinations and recall errors when a rigid and structured data syntax is required.
Coded Tools & External Integrations
Neuro SAN supports integrating external APIs, services (e.g., Agentforce, Agentspace), and other frameworks (e.g. MCP, A2A) through easily defined Python tools.
Dynamic Network Creation
The built-in Agent Network Designer meta-agent-network creates new agent configurations automatically from user descriptions, fostering rapid prototyping.
Agent-Specific Context & Logging
Each agent has tailored contexts and settings. Rich logging provides transparent views of agent interactions and tool executions, facilitating debugging and system audits.
Tools & External Integration
Neuro SAN agents invoke coded tools like database queries, APIs, or complex calculations. An example coded tool (AccountantSly) illustrates maintaining stateful interactions across agent communications:
class AccountantSly(CodedTool):
def invoke(self, args, sly_data):
running_cost = float(sly_data.get("running_cost", 0.0))
updated_running_cost = running_cost + 3.0
sly_data["running_cost"] = updated_running_cost
return {"running_cost": updated_running_cost}
This pattern ensures secure, deterministic operations alongside LLM-driven reasoning.
Extensibility & Developer Support
Neuro SAN is highly adaptable:
- LLM-Agnostic: Easily swap or add models like OpenAI, Anthropic, or local models in a no-code way using hocon config files.
- Cloud & Environment Agnostic: Deploy anywhere — containers, on-premises, or cloud.
- Developer Tools: Rich logs from neuro-san, real-time debugging, and built-in testing harnesses to simplify development and troubleshooting.
- Security & Governance: Explicitly define data flow policies via config, ensuring adherence to enterprise security standards.
Runtime & Performance
Designed for scalability, Neuro SAN efficiently orchestrates multiple agents using Python’s asynchronous features, enabling responsive, concurrent agent communication. It’s easily scaled horizontally and integrates well into enterprise-grade observability systems (ELK, Prometheus, AWS CloudWatch), ensuring smooth performance in high-concurrency scenarios.
Logging, Traces & Observability
Neuro-SAN offers detailed tracing of agent workflows, capturing interactions, tool invocations, and metrics. Integration with observability platforms provides real-time monitoring and alerts:
[2025-05-15 22:46:21]: "token_accounting": {"time_taken_in_seconds": 18.29955291748047, "total_cost": 0.041325, "successful_requests": 6.0, "completion_tokens": 1097.0, "total_tokens": 13815.0, "prompt_tokens": 12718.0}
[2025-05-15 22:46:26]: airline_policy (NeuroSan): {"origin": ["Airline 360 Assistant", "Baggage_Handling", "Checked_Baggage", "ExtractDocs"]}
A Live Example: “Music Nerd Pro Sly”
Overview
An agent network answers music-related queries while tracking costs via the Accountant coded tool, securely managing state using sly_data.
Setting Up Quickly
git clone https://github.com/cognizant-ai-lab/neuro-san-studio
cd neuro-san-studio
python -m venv .venv && source .venv/bin/activate
pip install -r requirements.txt
export OPENAI_API_KEY="your-key"
python -m run
Access via http://127.0.0.1:4173, select the agent network, and interact directly.
nsflow client home-page
Example Interaction with music_nerd_pro_sly agent:
Human Input: Who wrote the song Yellow Submarine?
{
"answer": "The song 'Yellow Submarine' was written by Paul McCartney
and John Lennon of The Beatles. It was primarily sung by Ringo Starr
and appeared on their 1966 album 'Revolver'",
"running_cost": "3.0"
}
Neuro SAN maintains context, updates costs seamlessly, and securely handles state behind the scenes.
Interaction with music_nerd_pro_sly agent
Comparison with Other Frameworks
Wrapping Up
Neuro SAN provides an easy-to-configure, highly flexible, secure orchestration framework capable of scaling complex multi-agent systems effortlessly. Whether you’re building sophisticated enterprise applications or rapid AI prototypes, Neuro SAN offers everything you need to confidently orchestrate multi-agent solutions. Give Neuro-SAN a try today!
