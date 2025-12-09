A complete guide to search tools in Neuro SAN

Search tools in Neuro SAN act as bridges between AI agents and live web data, enabling intelligent, up-to-date decision-making within multi-agent networks. These tools connect agents to external search engines like Google, Brave, and LLM-optimized APIs such as Tavily and Serper. Each search integration brings distinct advantages, giving developers the flexibility to build agent networks tailored to specific data access needs.

Neuro SAN currently supports the following search tools:

anthropic_search — Web search via Anthropic's search tool brave_search — Search using Brave Search API ddgs_search — Search using Dux Distributed Global Search (no API key required) google_search — Search using Google Custom Search Engine google_serper — Search using Google Serper API with advanced filtering openai_search — Web search via OpenAI's search tool tavily_search — AI-optimized search using Tavily API

In this post, we walk through the search engines currently supported in Neuro SAN and offer a side-by-side comparison to help developers select the right tool for their use case.

Anthropic Search

Anthropic Search is the built-in web search system used by Claude, designed to let the model access fresh, real-time information from the internet in a safe, transparent way. It is not a standalone public product (like Google or Bing). Instead, it is a search layer integrated into Claude, combining multiple web search APIs (depending on partnership and availability. E.g., Brave).