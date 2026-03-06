What Problems Are People Actually Trying to Solve with Multi-Agent AI?

At the India AI Impact Summit 2026, we had the opportunity to showcase Cognizant's Neuro AI Multi-Agent Accelerator (neuro-san), an open-source multi-agent framework that lets developers define, configure, and deploy agent networks.

We invited the attendees to try out the Agent Network Designer, one of neuro-san’s defining features, and vibe-code an agent network for their use case. By the end of the summit, attendees vibe-coded roughly 70 agent networks spanning multiple domains. This made us curious to learn what domains people were most eager to agentify and what that reveals about how enterprises are thinking about multi-agent systems today.

HOCON: The Language of Agent Networks

In neuro-san, every agent network is defined in a HOCON file. Think of HOCON as JSON with extra bells and whistles: comments, variable substitution, etc. Each file fully describes a network: the agents' names, descriptions, instructions, the tools they have access to, and how they connect to one another. This makes agent networks more accessible than what would’ve been possible if they were written purely in a programming language.

Making agents even more accessible is neuro-san's built-in Agent Network Designer. Users can "vibe-code" an agent network in minutes: describe the problem you're trying to solve, and the designer leverages the LLM's knowledge to produce a ready-to-run agent network. The resulting HOCON is saved to disk and immediately available in the studio to experiment with.

That's exactly how the 70 networks at the Summit were created and attendees described their use cases in natural language and watched as the designer wove them an agent network in minutes, if not seconds.

What emerged from this exercise was not just experimentation, but a real-time glimpse into how professionals across industries conceptualize intelligent systems when given the freedom to design them from scratch.

Where the Energy Is: Industry Distribution

A Note on Methodology:

To analyse the 70 generated agent network, we first used Claude Sonnet 4.6 get a concise summary of the agent network’s purpose. As noted above, the HOCON definition makes it quite simple. Then we passed all the summaries to Claude Opus 4.6 with adaptive thinking turned on to categorize the agent networks into the major industry to which it may belong to. We explicitly asked the model to contain the taxonomy to 10 industry categories. We wanted to keep things simple enough to be meaningful without being exhaustive. The increased context size of these modern LLMs makes this effortless. After this, all that was left was to extract the data in structured format with a tool call and compute the distributions and generate the visualizations that you see below using Python.

To study the functional decomposition of agents in each of the categories that we found in the step above, we again make use of Sonnet 4.6. We passed the agent networks belonging to a category to the LLM and asked it to categorize them based on broad primary function that they were performing. As before, we extracted the data using a tool call and crunched the numbers in Python. Here we again, constrain the number of agent function categories to keep things simple.

We found that Technology and Finance led the pack, together accounting for over 40% of all agent networks created. Retail, Travel & Hospitality, and Healthcare rounded out the top five, reflecting the sectors where operational complexity and data volume make multi-agent coordination especially compelling.