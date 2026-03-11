Training Metacognition in Language Models with Evolution Strategies

Modern language models contain vast amounts of knowledge, yet their ability to recognize the limits of that knowledge remains largely unexplored.

A model may produce the correct answer while failing to recognize that it knows it. It may also claim to know something and then answer incorrectly. In both cases, the connection between what the model knows and what it believes it knows becomes unclear, revealing a fundamental gap in how language models relate to their own knowledge.

Humans routinely manage this distinction through metacognition. We recognize when we are certain about an answer, when we are unsure, and when we simply do not know. This ability plays a central role in reasoning, learning, and decision-making. It helps us avoid overconfidence, seek additional information when needed, and communicate uncertainty appropriately.

For AI systems, this ability is increasingly important. As language models move into research workflows, enterprise tools, and decision-support systems, their usefulness depends not only on the knowledge they contain, but also on their ability to recognize the limits of that knowledge. When a system cannot reliably distinguish between knowledge and guesswork, it becomes harder to trust its outputs, harder to know when to rely on its answers, and more likely to produce hallucinations or misplaced confidence in critical settings.

This raises a fundamental question: do language models actually know what they know?

At Cognizant AI Lab, in collaboration with a researcher at UT Austin, we set out to study that question directly in our new paper, Fine-Tuning Language Models to Know What They Know.

The work introduces a new way to measure metacognition in language models and explores whether that ability can be improved through training.

Measuring Metacognition in Language Models

To understand whether language models can recognize their own knowledge, we first need a way to measure that ability.

Research in psychology and neuroscience often studies human metacognition by comparing performance and self-assessment. Participants answer a question and then report whether they believe their answer is correct. The relationship between these signals reveals how well a person can monitor their own knowledge.

This paper adapts that idea to language models through a dual-question evaluation framework.

For each question, the model is asked the same underlying query in two independent ways:

Direct Question: the model provides the answer

Meta Question: the model is asked whether it knows the answer

For example:

Direct:

Q: What is the capital of the United States?

A: New York.

Meta:

Q: Do you know the capital of the United States?

A: Yes, I know.

These prompts are issued independently so the model’s self-assessment cannot depend on the text it already produced.

To quantify the relationship between correctness and self-assessment, the study uses Type 2 d', a metric widely used in human metacognition research. This metric measures how well an agent can distinguish between situations where it is correct and situations where it is incorrect.

In other words, it measures whether the model’s self-reported knowledge actually reflects its underlying knowledge state. This distinction is critical. For example, if a model randomly answers “I know” or “I don’t know” to questions with a 50% accuracy rate, a simple alignment calculation might incorrectly evaluate its metacognitive ability as 50%. The type 2 d' metric avoids this issue by measuring the meta-answer’s ability to distinguish between the correct and incorrect responses, providing a clearer view of the model’s true metacognitive ability.

What Today’s Models Reveal

Applying this framework to existing language models reveals a consistent and somewhat surprising pattern.

Many off-the-shelf LLMs exhibit weak metacognitive sensitivity. Their answers may be correct, but their self-assessments often fail to track whether those answers are actually reliable. Models sometimes claim to know something and then produce an incorrect answer. In other cases, they say they do not know even when they are capable of generating the correct response.

These behaviors indicate that the relationship between knowledge and awareness of knowledge is often loosely coupled. The model may contain the information required to answer a question, but it does not reliably recognize when that information is present.

The experiments show that larger and more advanced models generally display somewhat better alignment, but the gap remains significant. Even strong models frequently misjudge their own knowledge state, demonstrating that metacognitive ability does not automatically emerge from scale alone.

This observation reinforces the core insight motivating the study: improving the reliability of AI systems may require not only improving what models know, but also strengthening how they track and report that knowledge.