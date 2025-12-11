Cognizant launches India AI Lab and Cognizant Moment™ Studio in Bengaluru

Bengaluru has long been a proving ground for global technology execution. And now with AI shifting from experimentation to enterprise-scale adoption, it’s not really about will organizations use AI — it’s whether we can build AI systems that are reliable, secure, and genuinely useful.

Happy to share a major milestone for Cognizant in India: the launch of our India Artificial Intelligence (AI) Lab and Cognizant Moment™ Studio in Bengaluru, creating an innovation hub to help enterprises move faster in the era of AI.

One thing that’s important here — the teams are co-located in a shared Bengaluru space. This is not about mixing the brands or making it one single entity. It’s more practical than that. When applied AI folks and experience/design folks sit close, the loop from idea → prototype → something that can actually be used becomes much shorter. And clients, partners, and talent can engage the right expertisedepending on what they need.

India AI Lab (Bengaluru): moving applied AI closer to real outcomes

Cognizant’s India AI Lab strengthens our ability to take advanced research and make it usable in enterprise settings. The Lab will focus across business-ready multi-agent systems, AI decisioning, responsible AI, and AI-for-good initiatives.

A lot of companies are past the “let’s try a model” stage. Now it’s more like: how do we make AI dependable in real environments, integrate it into business processes, and still keep governance and security in place. That’s the kind of work the Lab is set up to do, with the right depth in research + engineering.

Cognizant Moment™ Studio (Bengaluru): experience-led transformation that people actually adopt

Cognizant Moment™ Studio complements this with experience-led transformation—bringing together creativity and technology to reimagine customer and employee experiences.

Because honestly, even the best AI can fall flat if people don’t trust it, can’t use it easily, or if it doesn’t fit into their workflow. Experience design becomes a big part of making AI real. Whether it’s AI-enabled journeys, modernizing digital experiences, or designing how humans interact with intelligent systems — the Studio helps translate innovation into day-to-day value.

Why being in the same space helps

Enterprise transformation needs both: strong AI capabilities and experiences that are practical and adopted. Co-locating the India AI Lab and Cognizant Moment™ Studio helps teams collaborate earlier—on the problem framing, the guardrails, the usability, and what “success” should even mean. It reduces handoffs, and avoids the classic situation where something is technically great but hard to roll out.

At the same time, each capability keeps its own focus area. That matters too. There will be times a client wants deep AI research/engineering focus, and there will be times the need is experience strategy and design-led execution. We should be able to show up as either, clearly, depending on what’s needed.

What this means for clients, universities, students, and talent

For CXOs and industry leaders: an innovation hub that brings together applied AI and experience-led transformation—helping move from proof-of-concept to scaled adoption with solutions that are powerful, usable, and trusted.

For universities and researchers: a stronger platform to collaborate across applied AI research and human-centered digital experiences—through joint exploration, experimentation, and talent development programs.

For students and talent: opportunities to build end-to-end—working on AI systems (including emerging agentic patterns) and the experiences that surround them, from design and prototyping to engineering and real-world deployment.

This Bengaluru milestone reinforces Cognizant’s continued commitment to helping clients translate AI investments into business impact. Thanks to everyone involved behind the scenes — a lot of work goes into making launches like this real.

If you’re a client, university partner, student, or someone curious about this work, would love to hear from you / connect.

India AI Lab and Cognizant Moment™ Studio, co-located in Bengaluru — accelerating enterprise transformation with AI that works and experiences people trust.