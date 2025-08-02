At Cognizant AI Lab, our work is expanding fast — not just in scale, but in how it’s applied. From developing breakthrough research methods to deploying AI systems in the real-world, we’re focused on creating tools that help people and organizations make smarter decisions with AI.



As the pace of that work picks up, so does the need for a more connected approach — one that brings together our academic papers, software, interactive demos, and thought leadership to help people learn and apply our work where it matters most.

That’s why we’ve redesigned our research website from the ground up. Not just a new look, but an entirely new experience built to support exploration, inspire collaboration, and drive progress across the AI community.

Why “decision AI”

You’ll see the name decision AI throughout the site — and for good reason. It reflects the core of our work: building AI systems that go beyond prediction to enable researchers, enterprises and society to make better decisions.

Our research in decision AI brings together multiple advanced technologies including multi-agent orchestration, generative AI, evolutionary computation, and trustworthy AI techniques into one powerful decisioning engine. The goal? To build intelligent systems that don’t just predict outcomes, but prescribe actionable strategies and adapt to real-world complexity.

That’s the foundation our redesigned site is built on. From how we organize research areas to how we present tools and demos, the new site is designed to showcase the full scope of our work and reflect how decision AI drives everything we do.

A new look for our AI Lab website: What’s changed?

The redesign encapsulates extensive feedback from researchers, making our academic work easier to navigate, explore, experiment, and engage. It’s faster, cleaner, and built with usability in mind. Here’s what’s changed:

Smarter navigation

We’ve streamlined the way you move and interact with the site. Navigation is now organized into clear sections with submenus, short descriptions, and featured content, so you know what to expect before you click. It’s quicker to find what you came for, and easier to discover what’s next.





Explore by focus area

You can now browse our research and applications by key decision AI themes, including multi-agent AI, generative AI, AI for Good, and Responsible AI. These focus areas make it easier to dive into the topics that matter most to you and explore how our papers, tools, and demos connect within each domain.





More ways to learn and engage

We now have dedicated pages for the different ways we share our thinking, including press coverage, expert conversations, and blog posts that break down our research methods and insights. You can learn directly from our experts, see how our work is being covered, and dig into the thinking behind the tools and AI systems we’re building.





“What’s new” feed

Our homepage now includes a real-time “What’s new” feed, so it’s easier to keep up with our latest research, tools, demos, and features as they launch. It’s a simple way to stay current with everything new from the lab, all in one place, and a link is available to subscribe to our newsletter.





A modern, cohesive visual refresh

The site also has a new visual identity — cleaner layouts, a lighter feel, and a design that is more focused and easier to navigate. It’s built to be modern, accessible, and user-friendly across every page.





The redesigned site supports the many ways people connect with our work — from researchers and developers to collaborators, partners, and journalists. It’s a space built to share ideas clearly, surface what’s new, and make it easier to engage with the full scope of what decision AI enables.

Explore the new site

We invite you to explore our website and discover how our research and advancements are shaping the future of AI.

For more regular updates on our Lab's groundbreaking work:

