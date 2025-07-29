

I recently returned from the AI for Good Global Summit 2025 in Geneva, and as always, I left inspired by the people, the ideas, and the sense of shared responsibility to ensure AI continues to serve all of humanity. As a founder of the conference, I am thrilled by its growth from a few hundred people many years ago to over 12,000 today. It’s great to see so many companies from Google and Microsoft to all the major governments of the world represented, all converged in one place to make better policies, standards and AI innovations for the benefit of the global population.

This year’s summit felt especially significant. The conversations were less conceptual and more focused on practical implementation — how to design, govern, and scale AI systems that are not only powerful, but also trustworthy, safe, and grounded in real-world needs.

That shift from principles to practice came through in several of the sessions I had the opportunity to join and contribute to.

Strengthening trust through testing and evaluation

One of the most meaningful discussions I took part in was the Open Dialogue for Trustworthy AI Testing, which brought together experts from the OECD, Oxford Martin School, UC Berkeley, and others to explore how we build more consistent and transparent approaches to evaluating AI in real-world settings.

A few challenges stood out. Many regions still lack access to the tools and frameworks needed to test and monitor AI safely. Standards vary widely. And across the board, there’s a tendency to treat testing as a milestone rather than a continuous process.

This is something I think about often in my work at Cognizant — how we ensure that AI systems, especially those used in high-stakes environments, are not only accurate but reliable, fair, and trustworthy but and resilient over time. Evaluation has to extend beyond performance metrics to include transparency, long-term reliability, and alignment with real-world conditions.

My key takeaway from the session was that trust in AI starts well before deployment. It begins with clear, shared evaluation frameworks that are tested in context and designed to evolve

Securing agentic AI

Another recurring thread was the growing security challenges posed by agentic and multi-agent systems. These models introduce a new layer of complexity, especially when it comes to safeguarding data and coordinating behavior across distributed environments. As these technologies mature, the question isn’t just how powerful they are, but how we ensure they remain aligned with human values and governance structures that can keep pace.

Rethinking the future of work and learning

In another session, AI Futures: Reimagining Learning and Work in 2035 and Beyond, I joined a diverse group of educators, technologists, and policy leaders to explore how AI might reshape education and employment over the next decade.

Through scenario planning and open discussion, we surfaced a shared recognition: AI should be used to augment human capability, not replace it. Whether through personalized learning pathways, flexible credentialing, or support for lifelong education, the goal is to create environments where AI expands access and supports meaningful participation in the future economy.

What resonated most was the understanding that foresight is no longer a theoretical exercise. If we want AI to support a more equitable future, we have to design for that outcome now with both intention and collaboration.

Applying AI to global challenges

I was also proud to see our team from Cognizant AI Lab contribute to the summit’s applied mission during the session on AI for Agriculture: Shaping Standards for Smart Food Systems. Our team shared Project Resilience, an open platform built under the Global Initiative on AI and Data Commons. It brings together technical experts and decision-makers to develop AI tools that support sustainable agriculture, climate adaptation, and public health planning

As part of the platform, we demoed the Irrigation Strategy Optimizationproject, a tool built on the AquaCrop simulator to help optimize irrigation timing and field strategies. Designed to improve crop yield, reduce water use, and lower management costs, it offers farmers and policymakers practical, data-informed support for more sustainable decisions in the field.

One stat shared during the session stuck with me: globally, up to 40% of crop yield is lost before harvest, and another 40% after the harvest. That means just 20% of what’s grown actually reaches people. The scale of that inefficiency is staggering, and it makes clear how even small, targeted improvements through AI could have meaningful global impact. Tools like Project Resilience aren’t just technical demonstrations — they’re early examples of how AI can help reduce waste, strengthen food systems, and meet real human needs.

Explore the platform today.

What’s next

Leaving Geneva, what stayed with me wasn’t just the panels or presentations, but the clarity that emerged across so many conversations: advancing AI responsibly isn’t about pushing harder on capability. It’s about slowing down where it matters, asking better questions, and designing with purpose.

That mindset shapes much of what we focus on at Cognizant. We’re building AI systems that don’t just perform well in isolated tests, but can be trusted in the real world — in the hands of educators, policymakers, health professionals, and everyday users. It means thinking carefully about where these systems intersect with people’s lives, and what it takes to make them reliable, understandable, and aligned with long-term human needs.

What came through across the summit was a shared understanding that no single framework, company, or institution can get this right alone. Building trustworthy AI will require collaboration, clear standards, and a continued willingness to engage, even when the path forward isn’t fully defined.

There’s still a long way to go, but the momentum is real. I left with a renewed sense of focus and a reminder that building trustworthy AI is not a one-time effort. It’s ongoing work, and it belongs to all of us.