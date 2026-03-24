Blessing of Dimensionality in LLM Fine-tuning: A Variance–Curvature Perspective

Figure 1: Toy example of evolution strategies transitioning from signal dominant to variance dominant regime under different population sizes

As large language models scale, a basic assumption has guided much of machine learning: more parameters should make optimization harder. Larger systems introduce more dimensions, more noise, and a combinatorial explosion of possible updates.

Yet recent results in LLM fine-tuning are beginning to challenge that view. Methods based on simple random perturbations in parameter space which have long been considered impractical at scale are successfully improving billion-parameter models with surprisingly small populations. At the same time, fine-tuning runs across multiple methods exhibit a consistent pattern: reward improves rapidly, peaks, and then declines, even when training conditions remain fixed.

Together, these observations point to a gap in our understanding of how large models are actually optimized in practice.

In our recent paper, The Blessing of Dimensionality in LLM Fine-tuning, researchers from Cognizant AI Lab and MIT offer a new perspective. The key idea is that fine-tuning does not depend on navigating the entire parameter space. Instead, progress is driven by a much smaller set of important directions shaped by the geometry of the optimization landscape.

This view explains both why simple, small-population methods like evolution strategies can work effectively at scale, and why training often improves rapidly before eventually degrading under fixed conditions. The implication is straightforward: what matters is not the size of the model, but the structure of the landscape it is optimized in. In that sense, high dimensionality is not a burden—it can actually make improvement more accessible.