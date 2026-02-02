Behind the Research with Hormoz Shahrzad

I’ve always been fascinated by how things work at a fundamental level. As a child, I used to think that if I ever ended up alone on an island, I should at least understand enough about the world to make a living from first principles. That mindset naturally led me to take things apart—first mechanical toys and devices, and later, during my teenage years, electronics and digital circuits in high school.

When I was introduced to computer programming and algorithms, that curiosity accelerated. Programming felt like a way to build complex behavior from simple rules, and I became increasingly interested not just in how systems worked, but why they behaved the way they did. This gradually expanded into learning about algorithms, the computational principles underlying the brain, and eventually AI more broadly.

A pivotal moment came in my second year of college, when I encountered Conway’s Game of Life and Holland’s evolutionary algorithms. Seeing how rich, intelligent-looking behavior could emerge from simple local interactions had a profound impact on me. That experience pulled my interest beyond traditional AI toward Artificial Life—toward understanding how intelligence itself can arise from basic processes rather than being explicitly designed.