The Expressive Encodings paper resolved a conjecture about the fundamental power of evolution. Its central message is that evolution, even with the simplest genetic operators, can implement any generative process. This is akin to the universal representation theorems for neural networks. Many people still think of evolution as uninformed random search, but this work showed that evolution can morph to mirror the behavior of any intelligent process. The result should inspire more work on evolutionary computation, and it helps explain recent breakthroughs, like our ES fine-tuning paper, DeepMind’s AlphaEvolve and our Languge-Model Crossover (LMX) work This work won a best paper award at GECCO, but many people have yet to appreciate its significance; it may still be some years ahead of its time. A personal takeaway is that the research you find the most meaningful or conceptually elegant may not be what others care about today, but it’s still worth pursuing. Also: maybe don’t make paper titles overly mysterious.