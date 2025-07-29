Join Cognizant at the AI for Good Summit

Cognizant is proud to participate in the 2025 AI for Good Summit, held July 7–11 in Geneva, Switzerland. Our experts will be on the ground shaping the global dialogue on agentic AI, resilient systems, testing frameworks, and governance. Below is your comprehensive guide to where and when to engage with us and fellow innovators. You can also reach out to the team at the event here.

The event is organized by the International Telecommunications Union (ITU) in partnership with over 40 UN agencies — bringing together AI experts, policymakers, and industry leaders to explore practical applications of AI to address global challenges such as climate change, healthcare, and ethical AI development.

Below is your comprehensive guide to where we will be and how to engage with us and our fellow innovators.

July 7

Workshop — The New AI Supply Chain: Aligning Control and Accountability in the New AI Supply Chain: Who Answers when AI Misbehaves?

14:00–17:30 | Geneva Graduate Institute Villa Barton

Speakers :

Babak Hodjat, Chief Technology Officer, AI, Cognizant

Mark Nitzberg, Interim Executive Director, International Association for Safe & Ethical AI (IASEAI)

Gudela Grote, Professor of Work and Organizational Psychology, ETH Zurich and TASC Platform Co-Chair

This workshop examines the emerging AI supply chain, tracing data flows, model development, deployment strategies, and cross-border cooperation to ensure resilience and accountability.

July 8



Workshop — Human-centered AI for disaster management: Empowering communities through standards

14:00–17:00 | Summit Room R

This session explores how standards can empower communities through human-centered AI for disaster preparedness, response, and recovery.

Panel — Delegated decisions, amplified risks: Charting a secure future for agentic AI

11:05–11:35 | Center Stage and Online

A high-level roundtable exploring the promise and peril of AI agents that make delegated decisions — with a focus on standards, governance, and risk mitigation.

Workshop — Trustworthy AI Testing and Validation

14:00–17:15 | Room U

This workshop explores international collaboration to close gaps in AI testing and validation and design trustworthy AI ecosystems.

July 9

AI Skills Coalition partners lunch (By invitation only)

12:30–13:45 | Room X

Speaker: Babak Hodjat, CTO of AI at Cognizant

This high-level lunch launches the AI Skills Coalition, a multi-stakeholder partnership to build an inclusive, AI-ready workforce.

AI futures: Reimagining learning and work in 2035 and beyond

14:00–17:15 | Room W

Speaker: Amir Banifatemi, Chief Responsible AI Officer, Cognizant

This forward-looking panel investigates what learning and labor could look like by 2035, with participatory design sessions and policy roadmapping.

Agents of Change: Executive Briefing on AI innovation for global impact

14:00–16:00 | Room Alpha

This high-level executive briefing is designed for senior leaders shaping global agendas. Engage with leadership perspectives, impactful case studies, and interactive roundtable discussions tailored for fostering collaboration.

July 10

From policy to practice: Building trust in multimedia authenticity through international standards

09:00–12:15 | Room Gamma

A practical session focused on implementing standards for verifying the authenticity of multimedia content in an age of AI-generated misinformation.

July 11

Workshop — Challenging the Status Quo of AI Security

09:00–12:15 | Room Alpha

Moderator: Babak Hodjat (Cognizant)

A foundational session exploring the unique security threats posed by agentic AI systems and new approaches to safeguard their deployment.

Panel — Security Reporting

16:10–16:30 | Center Stage

Speaker: Babak Hodjat, CTO of AI Cognizant

This keynote synthesizes the outcomes of the morning’s discussion and outlines next steps in the development of AI security standards.

Workshop — AI for agriculture — Shaping standards for smart food systems

09:00–12:15 | Room R

Speakers:

Risto Miikkulainen, Professor of Computer Science at the University of Texas at Austin and a VP of AI Research Cognizant AI Lab

Olivier Francon, AVP, Cognizant AI Lab

Daniel Young, Data Scientist and PhD Candidate, UT Austin

This workshop addresses how international standards can support the transformation of food systems through data interoperability, AI-based traceability, and sustainability metrics.

Workshop — Trust in Media — Multimedia Authenticity Standards

09:00–17:15 | Room T

Speaker: Amir Banifatemi, Chief Responsible AI Officer at Cognizant)

This panel explores standardization efforts in AI-generated content and the need for transparency and trust in digital media ecosystems.

