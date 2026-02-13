WhaleAgent: Agentic AI to Reduce Vessel Whale Collisions at Global Scale

Every year, an estimated 20,000 whales are killed by vessel strikes. For large whale species, ship collisions are now one of the leading causes of death. This is not a marginal problem affecting isolated regions. Global shipping routes overlap with roughly 92 percent of known whale habitats, while fewer than 7 percent of high-risk areas have any form of protective measures in place.

At the same time, maritime traffic is increasing. Global shipping volumes are projected to triple by 2050. Without new approaches, the likelihood of vessel–whale collisions will rise sharply, further endangering whale species with only a few hundred individuals remaining and increasing operational and safety risks for the maritime industry.

The challenge is not a lack of concern or intent. It is a lack of integrated, actionable intelligence that becomes available early enough to inform real decisions.

Why current approaches are falling short

Most efforts to reduce whale strikes rely on static interventions. These include fixed speed reduction zones, seasonal advisories, and post-incident analysis of collision hotspots. While speed reduction has proven effective in some regions, reducing whale mortality by up to 13 percent, these measures assume that risk is stable and predictable.

In reality, it is not.

Whales shift routes and timing with migration patterns, seasonality, ocean temperature, prey, and food availability. Vessel risk shifts with traffic density, routing changes, speed, and schedule pressure. The result is a constantly changing overlap problem that current systems do not model well.

This is where the practical barriers show up. Labeled whale data is sparse. Environmental and vessel traffic data arrive at different cadences and formats. Satellite imagery can help but is intermittent and affected by clouds, glare, and latency. Put simply, the challenge is integrating the right signals quickly enough to inform real decisions, and most systems stop at detection or retrospective reporting.

Introducing WhaleAgent: built for prediction and proactive actions

WhaleAgent is a project proposal built in direct response to this gap.

Instead of focusing on detecting whales after vessels have already entered high-risk areas, the project asks a different question: how can we estimate where vessel–whale collision risk is increasing early enough for operators to act?

WhaleAgent approaches this by combining multiple signals into a single, continuously updated view of risk. At the center of the project is an AI Agent-Orchestrated Risk Map, which integrates learned spatio-temporal patterns, environmental conditions, and available imagery to assign probabilistic risk scores to specific ocean regions.

The intent is straightforward: provide dynamic, location-specific intelligence so preventative actions, such as speed reduction or course adjustment, can happen before a vessel enters those areas.

How the AI Agent-Orchestrated Risk Map works

WhaleAgent coordinates multiple model layers through AI agents, each contributing a different dimension of risk.

A spatio-temporal predictive layer learns historical patterns and seasonal trends in whale presence and vessel concentration. Using inputs such as whale habitat maps, vessel traffic data, and ocean conditions, it estimates the probability of overlap in a given area.

An environmental layer incorporates satellite-derived sea surface temperature data, including sources such as MODIS and Sentinel-3. These signals help identify conditions associated with whale presence and refine risk estimates across daily, weekly, and seasonal patterns.

Where available, a satellite image layer ingests whale-annotated imagery to further improve model performance and refine the risk map.

Together, these layers allow the system to update collision risk as ocean and traffic conditions change, providing earlier warnings than static zones or detection-only systems.