Behind the Build with Daniel Fink

Behind the Build is a series featuring developers and engineers from Cognizant AI Lab. The series offers an inside look at how AI systems are designed, built, and taken to production, spotlighting the people behind the code, the technical decisions they make, and the lessons learned along the way and how their work is shaping AI technologies that are becoming part of everyday enterprise systems.

I actually started in the consumer electronics space. I was working on navigation systems when a friend introduced me to a company called Genetic Finance. That’s where everything shifted. Genetic Finance was using evolutionary algorithms to simulate financial markets — essentially running millions of autonomous bots as day traders. Watching algorithms compete, adapt, and evolve in that environment was eye-opening. It wasn’t just automation — it was emergent behavior. That’s when I really got pulled into AI development. I saw how systems could be designed to learn, adapt, and operate at scale in complex environments

If a trend locks you into someone else’s infrastructure or limits flexibility, it’s probably hype. If it increases scalability, configurability, and trust, it’s worth building.

Vendor lock-in is another big consideration. Early assistant systems — even before neurosan — were heavily tied to specific ecosystems like OpenAI. That kind of lock-in limits trust and flexibility. With NeuroSAN, we wanted true deployment freedom: choose where it runs, protect against data leakage, avoid ecosystem constraints, and maintain architectural independence.

Another major filter is scalability. Everything has to scale — not just to one server, but across many. If a pattern can’t scale “ridiculously,” it’s probably not foundational.

There’s also the inverse: things people consistently express they need, but that no one has solved cleanly yet.

At the engine level, I stay very attuned to what people are actually asking for. If multiple teams independently converge on the same need, that’s a strong signal. When you see duplication across use cases — the same patterns appearing in different contexts — that’s worth formalizing and building properly.

I’m especially proud of the ultra-configurability we achieved in neurosan. It started as experimental code from Babak — very hard-coded, very specific. Over time, I kept refactoring it. The goal was to reduce the essential behavior of the system into data specifications rather than code. Eventually, the system became almost entirely text-driven. The logic moved from rigid code paths into configuration.

That shift was transformative. Instead of programming agents in a fixed way, agents could arrive with data specifications. Agents could create other agents. The system became composable and extensible rather than brittle.

A lot broke along the way. There were calculated risks — especially when modifying frameworks like LangChain to enable LLMs to talk to other LLMs in more structured ways. Some of that involved tremendous hacks that later had to be stabilized and cemented properly.