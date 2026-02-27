Typically, multi-agent systems are thought of as something that powers decisions behind the scenes, optimizing workflows, generating insights, and executing actions.

But what if AI could also design the experience itself?

Every quarter, our lab hosts an internal hackathon day called FedEx Day where our team works on side projects that build on or grow the capabilities of our Lab. Darren Sargent, Head of the UI team, noticed that in our traditional demos, the interface of the Neuro AI Multi-Agent Accelerator is fixed and the experience is generic. But what if it could be customized? What if the interface could adapt to the brand it represents?

That’s exactly what we’ve been experimenting with in Neuro® AI Multi-Agent Accelerator UI (MAUI), an AI-powered environment where agent networks don’t just think intelligently, but present themselves intelligently too. MAUI (Multi-Agent Accelerator User Interface) is a browser-based application that allows users to interact in an intuitive, visual way with neuro-san services. It presents a list of networks from which users can select one, displays the agents in the selected network and their interconnections, and allows them to interact with the network through an easy-to-use chat interface. During operation of the network, users will see an animation displaying the agents as they become active and the messages that are exchanged between agents. MAUI connects to a configurable neuro-san server for agentic AI services.

Using an agentic network, MAUI can now interpret a real company name or even a fictional organization type such as “eco-conscious EV brand,” “luxury watchmaker,” or “regional credit union,” and generate a context-appropriate color palette, relevant iconography, a full UI theme update, and optional logo styling—whether real, generic, or none. The interface is reskinned to match the vibe of the company.

What makes this compelling is not simply the automation, but the psychology behind it: the system is making aesthetic judgments based on its interpretation of the brand and an understanding of how brand signals work. It chooses warmer, appetite-inducing tones for a pizza brand, gold accents for a luxury watchmaker, or green hues for an eco-conscious EV company.

This not only draws on common psychological color meanings for abstract company descriptions but also works with established brand identities. The agentic network draws on its built-in domain knowledge of real-world companies—their branding, colors, and stylistic conventions—acquired through training, to make these associations feel intuitive and accurate, like using green for Shopify or red for Adobe, for example.

As multi-agent systems become more embedded in enterprise environments, experience will matter as much as orchestration. AI-driven branding opens the door to tailored client demos, creating environments for marketing experimentation, and context-aware UI personalization. It is a small but meaningful step toward adaptive interfaces that not only fulfill operational needs, but reflect enterprise identity as well.

Check out neuro-san here.

Check out MAUI here.