Workday Advisory Services
Offerings
Consultative enablement
We partner with organizations to drive value and alignment across initiatives, tackling the most prevalent challenges at every stage of your HR, finance or student-management transformation. We recognize one size doesn’t fit all and provide a flexible and responsive framework to build from.
Strategic road mapping helps to effectively plan for change and understand what tools or services your organization needs. We tailor strategic implementation planning to your ideal outcome, balancing the desired state with attainable goals and timeline.
Preparing stakeholders for change
Modern cloud technologies rely on user adoption as a driving force for true digital transformation, making change management critical to the success of any cloud deployment. Maximize your organization’s technology investment by ensuring success and user adoption with comprehensive organizational change management and communications strategies.
We start before day one to build an effective change strategy to guide you through the full lifecycle of your Workday deployment; we provide direction and materials you can use well beyond go-live to ensure strong employee adoption and satisfaction.
Let’s get started
Connect with us to learn how Cognizant can help you along your HR and finance transformation journey.