Workday Advisory Services
Advisory services

Organizational transformation is more than just a software deployment. Transformation is an ongoing process of getting your organization from where it is now to its future-ready state by addressing your unique challenges.
Whether considering an initial cloud-based deployment, looking to increase adoption or improving systems to derive more value, Cognizant’s Workday practice team provides clients with a complete range of services to drive meaningful transformation and elevate their return on investment. Our approach incorporates industry best-practices with our own cloud technology tools to provide long-term direction and guidance.

Offerings

Consultative enablement

We partner with organizations to drive value and alignment across initiatives, tackling the most prevalent challenges at every stage of your HR, finance or student-management transformation. We recognize one size doesn’t fit all and provide a flexible and responsive framework to build from.

Strategic road mapping helps to effectively plan for change and understand what tools or services your organization needs. We tailor strategic implementation planning to your ideal outcome, balancing the desired state with attainable goals and timeline.

Preparing stakeholders for change

Modern cloud technologies rely on user adoption as a driving force for true digital transformation, making change management critical to the success of any cloud deployment. Maximize your organization’s technology investment by ensuring success and user adoption with comprehensive organizational change management and communications strategies.

We start before day one to build an effective change strategy to guide you through the full lifecycle of your Workday deployment; we provide direction and materials you can use well beyond go-live to ensure strong employee adoption and satisfaction.

Workday advisory services datasheet

When undertaking significant technological change, organizations need guidance that aligns with their unique needs. Learn about the benefits of our Workday advisory services and how your organization can improve processes efficiently with the help of an experienced implementation partner.

Let’s get started

Connect with us to learn how Cognizant can help you along your HR and finance transformation journey.

