Workday Hospitality
Hospitality transformation

As the hospitality industry evolves, organizations face unpredictable market changes, shifting demand, new business models and stringent safety regulations. To stay ahead, they must make real-time, strategic decisions.

Partner with Cognizant and prepare your organization for the future of hospitality with a robust finance, HR, planning and analytics foundation, ensuring reliable experiences for guests and employees.

Use Cognizant’s expert understanding of the ever-changing hospitality landscape, combined with our Workday services, to enable your organization to drive smarter decision-making.

Offerings

Deploy—and see results—fast

Gain end-to-end support for your organization’s transition to Workday using Cognizant’s proprietary deployment methodology and tools—and see a swift return on investment.

Our tailored deployment packages cater to your distinct needs, prioritizing exceptional guest experiences and strong employee engagement.

Cognizant’s Workday practice boasts experience in deploying and consulting for hospitality organizations. Leverage our understanding of unique industry challenges to drive your long-term success.

Maximize your investment

Cognizant’s post-deployment support maximizes your Workday investment by effectively enhancing your processes and optimizing your workforce.

Since Workday is constantly evolving, you’ll remain ahead of technological advances and industry shifts. Our services—including update support, custom integration development, mergers and acquisitions support and training—ensure that your organization can flex to accommodate new opportunities and tools and  adapt seamlessly to change.

Drive better business outcomes

Cognizant provides strategic planning and advisory services to elevate your hospitality organization. We partner with you to envision your transformed organization’s future while equipping you with the tools to sustain a frontline workforce.

By focusing on people, processes, technology and governance, Cognizant leverages our Workday expertise and global resources to steer your digital transformation journey. Let us help you utilize Workday to achieve your goals and drive better business outcomes.

Hospitality transformation services

Elevate your hospitality business with Cognizant’s Workday services. Our unified finance, HR and planning cloud platform offers a comprehensive view of your operations, empowering you to navigate industry changes with confidence and agility.

