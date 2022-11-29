Skip to main content Skip to footer
  • "com.cts.aem.core.models.NavigationItem@7182f6d2" Careers
  • "com.cts.aem.core.models.NavigationItem@2502d1f5" News
  • "com.cts.aem.core.models.NavigationItem@141b7ab9" Events
  • "com.cts.aem.core.models.NavigationItem@19d87aca" Investors
Financial Services Transformation
Contact

Financial services transformation

A constantly changing landscape requires financial services organizations to find new ways to be more agile, operate with greater efficiency and adapt to evolving business norms. By combining Workday’s sophisticated human capital management and financial management solutions with Cognizant’s deep knowledge of the financial services industry and our innovative approach to navigating business challenges, your organization will have the tools, support and confidence to move forward.

Stay at the forefront of the fintech revolution with Workday and Cognizant.

Offerings

Get up and running with Workday

Unlock the full potential of your Workday investment from day one with our comprehensive deployment support.

Our proprietary deployment methodology and tools will guide your organization through every step of the deployment process, from initial planning and data auditing to go-live.

Cognizant’s Workday practice has empowered many financial services institutions to successfully deploy Workday, offering a range of deployment packages crafted to meet your unique needs.

Maximize your investment in Workday

Workday is an evolving solution; making the most of it requires staying current with the latest releases, course-correcting when your implementation no longer aligns with your business needs, and ensuring strong user adoption through regular education and reeducation.

Cognizant offers financial services organizations comprehensive post-deployment services, including updates support, custom integration development, merger and acquisitions support, and training.

Achieve organizational goals with Workday

We provide strategic planning and advisory services to prepare your organization for a successful Workday journey, focusing on the people, process, technology and governance components of digital transformation.

Cognizant combines industry knowledge, Workday expertise and global resources to guide digital transformation in financial services and insurance.

Whether your business is already using Workday or planning to adopt it, we can help your organization leverage Workday to achieve your goals.

Solutions

Creating lasting benefits from finance transformation

Learn about the short- and long-term benefits of modernizing your financial systems.

Learn more
A person giving presentation

Let’s get started

Connect with us to learn how Cognizant can help you along your HR and finance transformation journey.

Please enter valid name.
Please enter valid email address.
Please enter valid company name.
Please enter valid contact number.
Please select the region.
Please select the inquiry type.
Please select the sub inquiry type.
Please select the privacy consent checkbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.