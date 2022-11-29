Financial services transformation
A constantly changing landscape requires financial services organizations to find new ways to be more agile, operate with greater efficiency and adapt to evolving business norms. By combining Workday’s sophisticated human capital management and financial management solutions with Cognizant’s deep knowledge of the financial services industry and our innovative approach to navigating business challenges, your organization will have the tools, support and confidence to move forward.
Stay at the forefront of the fintech revolution with Workday and Cognizant.