Workday Post-Deployment Support
Designed to help organizations see the full potential of their Workday investment, our post-deployment support services help clients meet their continuously changing needs following a digital transformation.
Offerings
Driving continuous value
As a leading global provider of Workday full-platform post-production services with a flexible, knowledge-transfer approach proven to power client self-sufficiency, our post-deployment support services are invaluable in helping your organization see continued return on its technology investment.
Cognizant post-deployment Workday support ensures your integrated technology is performing efficiently and operating accurately. We offer ticket-based support for system issue resolution, enhancements and change requests, and our major event support assists with open enrollment, performance reviews and compensation planning.
Securing comprehensive support
Application managed services (AMS) provide flexible support designed to adapt to your changing business needs.
By providing a holistic managed services engagement for clients, we promise progression from transition to optimization. AMS amplifies our clients’ key resources by supplementing their IT workforce, thereby freeing them to focus on more strategic matters.
This process unlocks ongoing innovation, business process improvement and user adoption to allow our clients to deliver on the promise of their enterprise resource planning transformation and investment.
Assuring a smooth transition
Having assisted in the successful technology integration of numerous clients undergoing a merger or acquisition, our Workday practice delivers on our deep understanding of the process. We help identify which tenant will become the system of record, determine organizational alignment and data harmonization strategies, identify the new reporting and analytics needs, and look at the change from an employee experience standpoint.
Enhancing and maximizing technology
Get the support necessary to customize and deliver maximum value from your technology investment.
To maximize the return on investment of digital transformation well beyond go-live, we help enhance and build upon your current tools and systems. With improved data and information obtained through technology that accelerates your performance, we take your investment into the future, implementing new solutions as they arise. In addition, we support the biannual Workday release program with live webinars and resources to assist clients with new updates.
Let’s get started
Connect with us to learn how Cognizant can help you along your HR and finance transformation journey.