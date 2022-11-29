Skip to main content Skip to footer
Nonprofit Transformation
The challenge of achieving your nonprofit organization’s mission should not be in finding operational efficiencies or ensuring accurate reporting. Instead, it should be in providing your workforce and volunteers with the administrative systems to reach your goals. Invest in a future-ready foundation that integrates finance, HR and IT systems in one cloud-based platform. Cognizant’s Workday practice has the expertise trusted by nonprofit organizations to help transform their operations.

Focus on driving your philanthropic mission with Workday and Cognizant.

Offerings

Get up and running

We can help your nonprofit organization streamline operations and advance initiatives to achieve your mission with end-to-end Workday deployment support.

Designed to help organizations see a strong return on their Workday investment, we use our proprietary deployment methodology and tools to guide your organization through every step of the deployment process—from the initial planning and data auditing to the go-live date.

Cognizant’s Workday practice has helped many nonprofit organizations successfully deploy Workday and offers a variety of deployment packages designed to fit each organization’s unique needs.

Maximize your investment

Digital transformation is an ongoing process, and realizing the full potential of your Workday investment requires making adjustments as new updates or organizational needs arise. Improve efficiency, increase adoption and operate more strategically with post-deployment support to ensure lasting value.

Cognizant provides nonprofit organizations with comprehensive post-deployment services that include update support, custom integration development, application managed services, merger and acquisitions support and training.

Achieve organizational goals

Our Workday advisory and strategic planning services ensure alignment across initiatives and a flexible and responsive framework to build from. We start before day one to build an effective strategy, and our proven track record has enabled us to effectively prepare our nonprofit clients for change.

By prioritizing the people, process, technology and governance components of your digital transformation, we have the expertise to help guide you through a transformation journey.

Whether you are just considering adopting Workday or are looking to improve current systems, Cognizant can help you leverage Workday to reach your goals.

Nonprofit transformation datasheet

Understand how Cognizant can help your nonprofit Workday implementation go smoothly from advisory to deployment and beyond. 

Learn more
Two male nonprofit workers having a conversation.

