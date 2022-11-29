Nonprofit transformation

Our Workday advisory and strategic planning services ensure alignment across initiatives and a flexible and responsive framework to build from. We start before day one to build an effective strategy, and our proven track record has enabled us to effectively prepare our nonprofit clients for change.

By prioritizing the people, process, technology and governance components of your digital transformation, we have the expertise to help guide you through a transformation journey.

Whether you are just considering adopting Workday or are looking to improve current systems, Cognizant can help you leverage Workday to reach your goals.