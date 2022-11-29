Workday Retail

Skip to main content Skip to footer
Retail transformation

Organizations in the retail industry face shifting consumer demands, disruptive technologies, rising workforce expectations and an increased need for agility. To stay competitive, organizations must deliver better customer experience, prioritize the satisfaction and engagement of front-line workers and operate with speed and flexibility.

We can help you leverage Workday for retail and optimize your people, productivity and finances to create a positive experience for customers and employees.

Our experts have a deep understanding of the retail landscape, and our services ensure that your organization can leverage Workday to plan, execute and analyze with confidence.

Offerings

Get up and running

Cognizant’s end-to-end Workday deployment support is designed to help your retail organization increase efficiency, drive better business outcomes and get the most out of your Workday investment.

We use our proprietary deployment methodology and tools to guide your organization through every step of the deployment process, from the initial planning and data auditing to go-live date.

Our Workday practice has helped many retail organizations successfully deploy Workday and offers a variety of deployment packages designed to fit each organization’s unique needs. 

Maximize your investment

Digital transformation is an ongoing process, and realizing the full potential of your Workday investment requires adjusting to new releases, meeting unexpected organizational needs and ensuring strong user adoption.

Cognizant provides retail organizations with comprehensive post-deployment services that include update support, custom integration development, application managed services, merger and acquisitions support and training. Improve efficiency, uncover new revenue opportunities and increase adoption with our post-deployment support.

Achieve organizational goals

Cognizant’s advisory and strategic planning services ensure alignment across initiatives and a flexible and responsive framework to build from. We start before day one to build an effective change strategy, and our proven track record of success has enabled us to effectively prepare our retail clients for change.

Whether you are considering adopting Workday or want to improve current processes, we have the expertise to guide you through a transformation journey. By prioritizing the people, process, technology and governance components of digital transformation, we can help you leverage Workday to reach your goals.

Retail transformation services

Understand how Cognizant can efficiently guide your retail organization through a Workday implementation from advisory to deployment and beyond with minimal disruption.

