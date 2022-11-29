Workday Retail

Retail transformation

Organizations in the retail industry face shifting consumer demands, disruptive technologies, rising workforce expectations and an increased need for agility. To stay competitive, organizations must deliver better customer experience, prioritize the satisfaction and engagement of front-line workers and operate with speed and flexibility.

We can help you leverage Workday for retail and optimize your people, productivity and finances to create a positive experience for customers and employees.

Our experts have a deep understanding of the retail landscape, and our services ensure that your organization can leverage Workday to plan, execute and analyze with confidence.