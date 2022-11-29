Workday Professional Services

Professional and business services transformation
With increasing industry competition, evolving client expectations and shifting employee needs, professional and business services organizations face growing pressure to stay relevant and profitable.
To maintain a competitive advantage, organizations must operate from a more flexible, seamless foundation that unites finance, HR and planning in a single source of truth. Cognizant can help you leverage Workday for professional services to adapt and scale effectively.
Cognizant has a deep understanding of the professional services landscape, and we work with you to ensure that your organization can leverage Workday to achieve competitive performance and increased flexibility.