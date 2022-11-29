Skip to main content Skip to footer
  • "com.cts.aem.core.models.NavigationItem@65a2f1c3" Careers
  • "com.cts.aem.core.models.NavigationItem@4ea86b0" News
  • "com.cts.aem.core.models.NavigationItem@64ec7aff" Events
  • "com.cts.aem.core.models.NavigationItem@2a7b44ff" Investors
Workday Professional Services
Contact

Professional and business services transformation

With increasing industry competition, evolving client expectations and shifting employee needs, professional and business services organizations face growing pressure to stay relevant and profitable.

To maintain a competitive advantage, organizations must operate from a more flexible, seamless foundation that unites finance, HR and planning in a single source of truth. Cognizant can help you leverage Workday for professional services to adapt and scale effectively.

Cognizant has a deep understanding of the professional services landscape, and we work with you to ensure that your organization can leverage Workday to achieve competitive performance and increased flexibility.

Offerings

Get up and running faster

Cognizant’s end-to-end Workday deployment support is designed to help professional and business services organizations see a return on investment as soon as possible.

We help unify data, drive innovation, empower talent and prepare the future of professional services. Our proprietary deployment methodology and tools guide your organization through every step of your Workday journey, from the initial planning and data auditing to go live.

Cognizant’s Workday practice has helped many professional services organizations successfully deploy Workday and offers a variety of deployment packages designed to fit your needs.

Maximize your investment

Digital transformation is an ongoing process, and realizing the full potential of your Workday investment requires staying up-to-date with the latest releases, making adjustments when aspects of your implementation no longer make sense and continuous education and reeducation to ensure strong user adoption.

Cognizant provides professional services organizations with comprehensive post-deployment support that includes custom integration development, update support, application managed services and merger and acquisitions support. Ensure that your organization continues to reach timelines and cost estimates, boost efficiencies and improve adoption with our post-deployment services.

Achieve organizational goals

Cognizant’s advisory and strategic planning services help organizations understand the transformation journey as an ongoing process, ensuring alignment across initiatives and a flexible and responsive framework to build from.

We take your organization beyond your software deployment, starting before day one to build an effective change strategy. Our proven track record has enabled us to effectively prepare our professional services clients for their transition to Workday.

Whether you are considering an initial deployment or want to improve current systems to derive more value from your investment, we have the expertise to guide you through a transformation journey.

Leverage our Workday Adaptive Planning expertise

With multidimensional, driver-based modeling and visibility into organizational trends, learn how we can help your organization leverage Workday Adaptive Planning to make more informed decisions.

Know more
workday adaptive planning screenshot

Let’s get started

Connect with us to learn how Cognizant can help you along your HR and finance transformation journey.

Please enter valid name.
Please enter valid email address.
Please enter valid company name.
Please enter valid contact number.
Please select the region.
Please select the inquiry type.
Please select the sub inquiry type.
Please select the privacy consent checkbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.