Higher Education Transformation
Higher education transformation

An increasingly challenging higher education landscape requires institutions to remain flexible, align across departments, generate data-driven insights and provide staff the ability to streamline operations, focusing on the primary mission of student success.

By partnering with Cognizant’s Workday practice, we prepare your institution for the future of higher education across finance, HR and student management, delivering a reliable administrative and student experience with agility and adaptability.

Cognizant’s deep knowledge of the higher education landscape ensures your institution can leverage Workday to the fullest and achieve strong results. 

Offerings

ROI-driven, education-focused

Using our proprietary deployment methodology and tools, we provide end-to-end Workday support to guide higher education institutions through every stage of the transformation process to see a return on investment right from the start.

From initial planning and data auditing to go-live, your institution needs a reliable partner with a long track record of success in higher education deployments.

Cognizant’s Workday practice offers a variety of deployment packages designed to fit your unique needs, keeping faculty and students in mind.

Tailored support for continued ROI

Cognizant’s post-deployment support services ensure that Workday is performing efficiently for your higher education institution. Workday is a constantly evolving platform, and making the most of it requires keeping up with change and adapting to new circumstances as they arise.

Our post-deployment support is key in helping institutions see a continued return on their Workday investment with continuous support and custom-integration development.

Strategic, outcome-focused

Cognizant provides strategic planning and advisory services to ensure long-term direction, guidance and success for your higher education institution. We guide clients from where they are now to where they need to be, focusing on the people, processes, technology and governance of digital transformation.

With our industry knowledge, Workday expertise and global resources available to guide your transformation, Cognizant can help your higher education institution get the most out of Workday.

Higher education transformation datasheet

Discover the power of Cognizant’s advisory, deployment and post-deployment services for your higher education institution’s digital transformation journey.

