Cloud
Simplify and modernize

With deep domain expertise and a strong IT presence, Cognizant is a leading Oracle Cloud partner.
Simplifying and modernizing business processes and IT infrastructure are crucial in today’s digital mandate. Oracle’s cloud technologies play a critical role in supporting digital transformation initiatives. 
Cognizant is a proven leader in digital transformation initiatives, and one of the industry’s leading consulting and advisory companies—both for businesses that have migrated and for those considering a move to Oracle Cloud.
Oracle recognized Cognizant as a top cloud systems integrator (SI) partner after we successfully collaborated in the HCM and ERP/EPM cloud applications space and completed more engagements than any other partner in the Oracle alliance ecosystem. This enables us to provide compelling enterprise solutions to businesses looking for ways to move from the data center business and shift spend to digital innovation.  
The Cognizant Oracle Cloud Studios in Bengaluru, India, and Nashua, New Hampshire, in the U.S., are R&D and Innovation Centers that showcase our best-in-class cloud solutions and prototypes for an enhanced customer experience. At Cloud Studio, we rapidly prototype and deliver software to help you reach customers and enter new markets.

Featured work

OIL & GAS

Digital transformation streamlines business for Vopak
TRANSPORTATION & LOGISTICS

Designing a framework to integrate oracle HCM and ERP financials cloud
INSURANCE

Talcott sets new course with agile, modern IT infrastructure
Offerings

Get your head in the cloud

We can help your enterprise become intuitively digital by using the cloud as part of a foundation to derive new insights, unlock new opportunities and build new models for creating richer, more meaningful customer experiences.

Simplify cloud migration

Cognizant’s Cloud Map Advisory offering simplifies your migration to the cloud and helps you effectively plan and prepare for a multi-pillar Oracle Cloud implementation.

A global design approach

With Cognizant’s global approach to cloud design, you can walk away with a fully integrated global system—from point of sale to back office to procurement to financials to HR to payroll. We are one of the few global systems integrators with multi-pillar cloud implementation capability across multiple domains: finance, HCM, SCM, EPM and CRM. With more than 60 solution accelerators covering the cloud transformation spectrum, we speed deployment and organizational change management (OCM).

Migrate from legacy to cloud

Cognizant’s Cloud Shift transformation helps your enterprise shift its entire suite of enterprise resource planning (ERP) applications (finance, supply chain, HR and CRM) to Oracle Cloud’s ERP applications. We offer end-to-end services that include:

  • Global consulting
  • Full-service cloud implementation
  • Business process change management
  • Post-production support 
  • Quality assurance

Our team of consulting experts plays an important role in driving business strategy through finance and HCM transformation during cloud implementation projects.

SwiftCloud ERP services
SwiftCloud HCM services

Move applications to the cloud

Cognizant’s Cloud Lift offering is based on Oracle cloud infrastructure as a service (IaaS), which helps you move your existing applications to the cloud in their current state. Our tested, reliable solution covers application inventory, assessment, code analysis, migration planning and execution, and post-migration support. 

We begin with an in-depth inventory of your current enterprise landscape, collecting pertinent data that's fed into our proprietary cloud assessment tools. The data is key to calculating the appropriate fit among public, hybrid and private clouds. This process also helps predict the most appropriate model for migrating your environment to cloud—IaaS or platform as a service (PaaS).

Cognizant’s 1ClickDbUpgrade is a reusable and customizable solution that helps reduce manual effort in the complete migration process. 1ClickDbUpgrade enables you to automate and streamline the move from Oracle Database to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. The solution facilitates and accelerates migration across multiple operating systems, and virtual and storage platforms. It also helps optimize resource utilization and enhance productivity by enabling allocation of resources to high-priority tasks.

Optimize cloud initiatives

The Oracle Cloud Managed Service Provider (MSP) Program recognizes partners with the skills and expertise to build, deploy, run and manage both Oracle and non-Oracle workloads on Oracle Cloud Platform. The program enables Oracle Partner Network (OPN) members to offer a complete managed service solution for workloads running on Oracle PaaS and IaaS.  

As a key partner, Cognizant can buy Oracle Cloud Platform based on a customer’s unique needs, package MSP services and sell the integrated solution through an efficient business model. Customers receive a comprehensive solution for optimizing their cloud initiatives while reducing risk, cost, duration and complexity.

Using our global team of Oracle consultants with delivery expertise in a variety of industry sectors, we ensure that you receive seamless end-to-end support for your Oracle Cloud applications. With our mature processes for improved efficiency, you’re assured of increased flexibility and scalability, improved coverage and reduced total cost of ownership.

Cross-cloud solution provides advantages for business-critical applications

For clients adopting a multi-cloud strategy as they migrate their entire set of existing applications to the cloud or build new applications that leverage the best of Oracle Cloud and Microsoft Azure, this cross-cloud solution opens up new opportunities.

News

