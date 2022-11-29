Cognizant’s Cloud Lift offering is based on Oracle cloud infrastructure as a service (IaaS), which helps you move your existing applications to the cloud in their current state. Our tested, reliable solution covers application inventory, assessment, code analysis, migration planning and execution, and post-migration support.

We begin with an in-depth inventory of your current enterprise landscape, collecting pertinent data that's fed into our proprietary cloud assessment tools. The data is key to calculating the appropriate fit among public, hybrid and private clouds. This process also helps predict the most appropriate model for migrating your environment to cloud—IaaS or platform as a service (PaaS).

Cognizant’s 1ClickDbUpgrade is a reusable and customizable solution that helps reduce manual effort in the complete migration process. 1ClickDbUpgrade enables you to automate and streamline the move from Oracle Database to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. The solution facilitates and accelerates migration across multiple operating systems, and virtual and storage platforms. It also helps optimize resource utilization and enhance productivity by enabling allocation of resources to high-priority tasks.