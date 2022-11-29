Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Services
We help migrate Oracle and non-Oracle enterprise workloads to OCI using a cost-effective, precise and high-quality technique. Our services include removal of cloud migration challenges, business case and ROI development, cloud capacity planning, provisioning, cloud migration, monitoring and post-migration support.
As an Oracle Cloud Solutions Provider Expertise (CSPE) partner, we can offer the Oracle Cloud Platform based on unique client needs, package business requirements on a CSPE model and deliver end-to-end application stack support under a single SLA.
Cognizant and OCI deliver real-world value to clients with digital transformation
Offerings
OCI services
We provide future-ready solutions on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure for enterprises to create an agile platform that migrates critical business processes. Our advisory services, innovation in accelerators and tools and certified managed services make us a trusted partner for OCI services.
Guide your cloud roadmap
Cognizant’s CloudFit assessment services help define enterprise end-state cloud architecture and right-size capacity for both performance and resilience. Our advisory services help design the cloud migration roadmap by analyzing your readiness to cloud in terms of business applications and their infrastructure requirements.
We address the broad data ecosystem of a single cloud, multi-cloud or hybrid cloud to adopt a diversified strategy. Whether you need to design a cloud strategy, optimize existing infrastructure or migrate workloads to OCI, our deep understanding of industry best practices enables you to move toward a cloud-based future.
Unlock the value from cloud
Our cloud infrastructure services help businesses design, architect and deploy a resilient infrastructure that enables you to simplify, optimize and transform workloads to a future-ready solution—and harness the full potential of OCI.
Our services align with Oracle’s Exadata Cloud@Customer offerings for on-prem applications and OCI Dedicated Regions. Cloud Move and Improve for Oracle and non-Oracle workloads help improve agility, enhance performance and drive cost efficiencies. Cloud migration services are driven by Cognizant’s cloud innovation, One-Click Cloud Accelerator Suite, which delivers 25% automation in cloud infrastructure provisioning and configuration.
Sustain business gains from cloud
Our managed services help continuously evaluate applications supported on cloud and the end-user journeys they provide. As a CSPE partner, we are a single point of contact to support the end-to-end stack, from infrastructure to application services under unified SaaS-like service levels. We have expert advisors, specialized tools and services for enterprise risk mitigation, monitoring, security, resilience and performance optimization.
We automate workload management, extend the cloud environment and manage regulatory compliance. With 24/7 support under a unified SLA, ITSM Framework and a committed year-over-year service improvement strategy, we understand every aspect of your cloud infrastructure.
Featured work
Our partners
We are a strategic Oracle Partner with 24+ years of expertise in delivering end-to-end cloud services. Ranked in the top five for Oracle Cloud certifications using digital learning for rapid skills advancement, we provide the competency needed to make clients successful in their cloud transformation journey.
