  1. Services title Digital Transformation Services | Cognizant
  2. Intelligent Enterprise Platforms title Intelligent Enterprise Platform Services—CX, Operations & HR | Cognizant
  3. Oracle title Oracle Application Services | Cognizant
  4. Cloud title Oracle Cloud Migration Consulting | Cognizant
Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Services
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Resilient, future-ready cloud infrastructure

Our Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) services help businesses in a fast-changing world adapt quickly, improve performance and reduce costs for enterprise-intensive applications.
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<h3><b>Accelerate business transformation with cloud services</b></h3> <h5>Our OCI services help companies advance cloud adoption journeys, drive innovation, increase operational efficiency and improve value realization.</h5> <h5>We help migrate Oracle and non-Oracle enterprise workloads to OCI using a cost-effective, precise and high-quality technique. Our services include removal of cloud migration challenges, business case and ROI development, cloud capacity planning, provisioning, cloud migration, monitoring and post-migration support.<br> </h5> <h5>As an Oracle Cloud Solutions Provider Expertise&nbsp;(CSPE)&nbsp;partner, we can offer the Oracle Cloud Platform based on unique client needs, package business requirements on a CSPE model and deliver end-to-end application stack support under a single SLA.<br> </h5>
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Overview
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<h3>Cognizant and OCI deliver real-world value to clients with digital transformation</h3>

40%

lower infrastructure costs

5X

improvement in application performance

20%

operational efficiencies improvement

25%

improved transaction processing

30%

faster inventory order processing

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<h3>Offerings</h3>
<h4>OCI services</h4>
<p>We provide future-ready solutions on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure for enterprises to create an agile platform that migrates critical business processes. Our advisory services, innovation in accelerators and tools and certified managed services make us a trusted partner for OCI services.</p>
OCI advisory services

Guide your cloud roadmap

Cognizant’s CloudFit assessment services help define enterprise end-state cloud architecture and right-size capacity for both performance and resilience. Our advisory services help design the cloud migration roadmap by analyzing your readiness to cloud in terms of business applications and their infrastructure requirements.

We address the broad data ecosystem of a single cloud, multi-cloud or hybrid cloud to adopt a diversified strategy. Whether you need to design a cloud strategy, optimize existing infrastructure or migrate workloads to OCI, our deep understanding of industry best practices enables you to move toward a cloud-based future.

OCI transformation services

Unlock the value from cloud

Our cloud infrastructure services help businesses design, architect and deploy a resilient infrastructure that enables you to simplify, optimize and transform workloads to a future-ready solution—and harness the full potential of OCI.

Our services align with Oracle’s Exadata Cloud@Customer offerings for on-prem applications and OCI Dedicated Regions. Cloud Move and Improve for Oracle and non-Oracle workloads help improve agility, enhance performance and drive cost efficiencies. Cloud migration services are driven by Cognizant’s cloud innovation, One-Click Cloud Accelerator Suite, which delivers 25% automation in cloud infrastructure provisioning and configuration.

OCI managed services

Sustain business gains from cloud

Our managed services help continuously evaluate applications supported on cloud and the end-user journeys they provide. As a CSPE partner, we are a single point of contact to support the end-to-end stack, from infrastructure to application services under unified SaaS-like service levels. We have expert advisors, specialized tools and services for enterprise risk mitigation, monitoring, security, resilience and performance optimization.

We automate workload management, extend the cloud environment and manage regulatory compliance. With 24/7 support under a unified SLA, ITSM Framework and a committed year-over-year service improvement strategy, we understand every aspect of your cloud infrastructure.

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Modern Multicloud Management: From Migration to Innovation
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Watch the on-demand webinar
VIDEO

As multicloud use has become standard for the majority of organizations, it’s the perfect time to take a fresh look at multicloud strategies, trends, challenges and benefits. While organizations have reaped the benefits of multicloud, many have had to address challenges with complexity, cost, and management. In this webinar from Oracle and Cognizant, featuring a guest speaker from IDC, you’ll hear the latest research on multicloud adoption and trends.

Speakers:

Dave McCarthy, Research VP, Cloud and Edge Infrastructure Services, IDC
Kambiz Aghili, VP, Multicloud at OCI, Oracle
Biswarup Barman, CIO, Corporate Functions, Cognizant

Cognizant’s Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) Services

BROCHURE

Cognizant’s OCI Services

Oracle Cloud Infrastructure is a next-generation cloud designed to run any application, faster and more securely, for less.

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INFOGRAPHIC

Optimize your multicloud strategy with OCI

As more organizations than ever gain the benefits of the cloud, it’s no surprise that the number using multicloud environments is increasing too.

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<h3>Featured work</h3>
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SOLUTION BRIEF

Multicloud Migration solutions and services from Cognizant® and Oracle

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INFOGRAPHIC

Multicloud Migration solutions and services from Cognizant® and Oracle

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SOLUTION BRIEF

Unlock your data with Cognizant® and Oracle Fusion Data Intelligence

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INFOGRAPHIC

Unlock your data with Cognizant® and Oracle Fusion Data Intelligence

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WHITE PAPER

Orchestrate and monitor Oracle Integration Cloud services with IBM Workload Automation tool

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WHITE PAPER

Leverage predictive analysis to revolutionize ticket reprocessing

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CASE STUDY

Talcott sets new course with agile, modern IT infrastructure

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CASE STUDY

Americana Restaurants automates with Oracle Cloud

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<h3>Latest Thinking</h3>
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POV

Embracing the multicloud transformation process

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<h3>Our partners</h3> <p>We are a strategic Oracle Partner with 24+ years of expertise in delivering end-to-end cloud&nbsp;services. Ranked in the top five for Oracle Cloud certifications using digital learning for rapid skills advancement, we provide the competency needed to make clients successful in their cloud transformation journey.</p>
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In the news

Check us out

See all Cognizant news

Stay on top of what's happening across Cognizant.

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Take the first step

Serving customers by looking forward as well as back is a big promise, but the power of today’s new digital capabilities is vast and growing.

Let’s talk about how digital can work for your business.

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