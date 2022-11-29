Cognizant Franchise Collaboration Hub
Offerings
The Cognizant Franchise Collaboration Hub streamlines critical financial operations to enable a more efficient and transparent relationship between franchisee and franchisor. Our highly scalable platform is purpose-built to handle brand expansions, mergers and acquisitions, and global franchisee deployments. And because it’s delivered in the cloud, your accounting processes are always secure and compliant with the latest regional regulations. Together, we can help your business:
- Capture sales and performance data in real time from franchisee systems, including point of sale (POS)
- Systematically calculate contractual fees based on agreed-upon obligations for more accurate billing and reporting
- Automate invoice generation for accounts receivable (AR) to accelerate franchisee payments and improve accountability
- Enable franchisees to upload profit and loss data, partially submit and adjust sales data, and manage pay groups in a self-service portal
- Predict sales fluctuations and acceptable variances with help from an intelligent data mining framework
Our tools
The Cognizant Cloud Accelerator asset suite includes everything you need to fast-track your Oracle Fusion Cloud ERP and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure transformation.
- Cognizant Cloud Accelerator: Access 100+ pre-built digital assets to help accelerate cloud migration with zero downtime and up to 35% manual effort automation
- Cloud Asset Library: Gain a repository of reusable generic technical assets developed based on learnings from 500+ cloud implementations
- Cloud Central Reporting: Benefit from pre-built dashboards and industry-specific reporting capabilities to help you monitor and easily control your Oracle Cloud Infrastructure
- Cloud Conversion Hub: Streamline the transform, validate and load feature during the data conversion cycle, helping you save up to 30% in conversion efforts
- Cloud Configurator: Accelerate cloud configuration cycles and minimize manual error with a flexible and adaptable automation solution built for global enterprise use
Why Cognizant
As one of the world’s leading professional services companies, we work with hundreds of franchises to modernize and automate their financial systems and processes.
With Oracle, a leading global provider of enterprise cloud computing, we can provide the proven support and best-in-class technologies you need to create a more efficient, collaborative and cost-effective franchise network.
