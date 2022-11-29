Skip to main content Skip to footer
Cognizant Surface Transport Management
Contact

Taking surface transportation on a transformative journey

The Cognizant® Surface Transport Management solution modernizes and connects enterprise functions for a smarter, more efficient future.
It helps surface transportation organizations:
  • Manage the business responsibly from a single source of truth
  • Enhance productivity throughout operations
  • Simplify reporting and automate routine processes
  • Navigate complex industry regulations
  • Foster an agile culture of innovation
  • Protect and enhance critical infrastructure
  • Manage and extend the asset lifecycle
  • Control costs effectively
The solution includes tools like pre-built payroll templates, optimized position bidding, real-time dashboards, digital tolling solutions, and enhanced supply chain visibility, inventory management and asset reliability.

Cognizant Surface Transport Management helps organizations achieve significant ROI

30%

efficiency boost in financial reporting by replacing manual spreadsheets

32%

faster go-to-market strategy by using preconfigured payroll tax reporting 

23%

faster accounts payable processing from streamlined workflows

38%

savings in cloud configuration efforts through human-like automation

27%

more efficient financial close processes 

20%

reduction in maintenance efforts 

10%

reduction in service-affecting failures 

Based on Cognizant’s past engagements.

Benefits

The Cognizant Surface Transport Management solution includes tools and features that cover all enterprise application areas for the industry.
The Cognizant Surface Transport Management solution benefits chart
  • Enterprise resource planning
    Breaks down silos across departments and improves management of all business environments.
  • Human capital management
    Runs HR functions with a single source of truth, covering the entire hire-to-retire lifecycle, tailored content for surface transportation, seamless talent management integration, robust contract parsing, pre-built payroll and tax templates, and simplified retirement tax compliance.
  • Infrastructure
    Enhances organizational efficiency, security and performance while offering scalable and flexible solutions.
  • Asset management
    Provides visibility that can help organizations recondition assets rather than buying new ones, resulting in significant savings.
  • Budgeting and grants management
    Ensures proper tracking and reporting on funds.
  • Data management
    Streamlines reporting and improves analysis across accounting, inventory management, talent acquisition and more.
  • Transportation management
    Simplifies the management of distribution centers and warehouses, as well as the goods transport lifecycle.
  • Toll management
    Digitizes toll operations so organizations can streamline everything from customer service to billing to revenue management.
  • Analytics
    Integrates data, providing predictive insights, enabling real-time monitoring, and improving operational efficiency and customer satisfaction.

Value adds

Cognizant Cloud Central tools, accelerators and ready-to-test script library enable customers to accelerate their journey to Oracle Cloud with zero downtime and up to 35% effort automation.

Why Cognizant

Cognizant is one of the world’s leading professional services companies, helping surface transportation organizations modernize and automate their systems and processes. With Oracle, a global provider of enterprise cloud computing, we provide the proven support and best-in-class technologies needed to create more efficient, collaborative, and cost-effective surface transportation operations.

As a strategic Oracle Partner, Cognizant brings extensive experience in delivering comprehensive end-to-end cloud services. Cognizant is among the few global system integrators (SI) with the largest multi-pillar Oracle Cloud implementation capability, having completed over 500 Oracle Cloud engagements across more than 75 countries. Cognizant stands out for its Oracle Cloud certifications and is a prominent SI in the modern Oracle Partner Network (OPN) for Oracle Cloud. By combining our innovative expertise with Oracle Cloud technology, we offer niche industry solutions that address your unique challenges.

Take the first step

Serving customers by looking forward as well as back is a big promise, but the power of today’s new digital capabilities is vast and growing.

Let’s talk about how digital can work for your business.