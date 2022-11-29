Cognizant Surface Transport Management

Why Cognizant

Cognizant is one of the world’s leading professional services companies, helping surface transportation organizations modernize and automate their systems and processes. With Oracle, a global provider of enterprise cloud computing, we provide the proven support and best-in-class technologies needed to create more efficient, collaborative, and cost-effective surface transportation operations.

As a strategic Oracle Partner, Cognizant brings extensive experience in delivering comprehensive end-to-end cloud services. Cognizant is among the few global system integrators (SI) with the largest multi-pillar Oracle Cloud implementation capability, having completed over 500 Oracle Cloud engagements across more than 75 countries. Cognizant stands out for its Oracle Cloud certifications and is a prominent SI in the modern Oracle Partner Network (OPN) for Oracle Cloud. By combining our innovative expertise with Oracle Cloud technology, we offer niche industry solutions that address your unique challenges.