Cognizant Surface Transport Management
Benefits
- Enterprise resource planning
Breaks down silos across departments and improves management of all business environments.
- Human capital management
Runs HR functions with a single source of truth, covering the entire hire-to-retire lifecycle, tailored content for surface transportation, seamless talent management integration, robust contract parsing, pre-built payroll and tax templates, and simplified retirement tax compliance.
- Infrastructure
Enhances organizational efficiency, security and performance while offering scalable and flexible solutions.
- Asset management
Provides visibility that can help organizations recondition assets rather than buying new ones, resulting in significant savings.
- Budgeting and grants management
Ensures proper tracking and reporting on funds.
- Data management
Streamlines reporting and improves analysis across accounting, inventory management, talent acquisition and more.
- Transportation management
Simplifies the management of distribution centers and warehouses, as well as the goods transport lifecycle.
- Toll management
Digitizes toll operations so organizations can streamline everything from customer service to billing to revenue management.
- Analytics
Integrates data, providing predictive insights, enabling real-time monitoring, and improving operational efficiency and customer satisfaction.
Value adds
Cognizant Cloud Central tools, accelerators and ready-to-test script library enable customers to accelerate their journey to Oracle Cloud with zero downtime and up to 35% effort automation.
Why Cognizant
Cognizant is one of the world’s leading professional services companies, helping surface transportation organizations modernize and automate their systems and processes. With Oracle, a global provider of enterprise cloud computing, we provide the proven support and best-in-class technologies needed to create more efficient, collaborative, and cost-effective surface transportation operations.
As a strategic Oracle Partner, Cognizant brings extensive experience in delivering comprehensive end-to-end cloud services. Cognizant is among the few global system integrators (SI) with the largest multi-pillar Oracle Cloud implementation capability, having completed over 500 Oracle Cloud engagements across more than 75 countries. Cognizant stands out for its Oracle Cloud certifications and is a prominent SI in the modern Oracle Partner Network (OPN) for Oracle Cloud. By combining our innovative expertise with Oracle Cloud technology, we offer niche industry solutions that address your unique challenges.
