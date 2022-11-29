Cognizant Healthcare in a Box
Offerings
Integrating payer and provider systems to boost business
Seamlessly integrate between payer and provider systems to harmonize and modernize the back-office process:
- Boost customer satisfaction with faster claims processing and better services
- Simplify compliance and reduce effort by automating tasks like reporting and auditing, error handling, exceptions, reconciliation and cost allocations
- Improve financial performance with a complete view of finances to help identify savings opportunities and improve decision-making
- Uncover new insights with prebuilt adapters for extracting data from PeopleSoft, E-Business Suite and Great Plains
- Accelerate deployment and scale with ease through pre-integrated solutions for newer lines of business
Value-adds
Cognizant Cloud Central tools, accelerators and ready-to-test script library enable customers to accelerate their journey to Oracle Cloud with zero downtime and up to 35% effort automation.
Why Cognizant
Thousands of leading healthcare and life science organizations, governments and regulators trust Cognizant as their end-to-end back-office systems integrator.
As a leader in the industry, we work with over 340 healthcare providers across the globe, including 100% of the top 30 biopharma organizations and 90% of the top medical device manufacturers.
