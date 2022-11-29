A unified solution for modern healthcare payer Cognizant Healthcare in a Box provides end-to-end integration between claim management systems, financial systems, brokers and health records. The solution combines best-in-class Oracle Fusion Cloud ERP and Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Performance Management with Cognizant’s industry-leading claim management software to integrate the electronic health records (EHR) of brokers, Epic or Oracle Health. The result is seamless back-office orchestration. The solution provides a modern, fully integrated and complete suite of cloud applications across HCM, finance, procurement and EPM, delivering lower costs, simplified compliance, better business insights and greater customer satisfaction.