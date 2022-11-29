Skip to main content Skip to footer
Cognizant Healthcare in a Box
A unified solution for modern healthcare payer

Cognizant Healthcare in a Box provides end-to-end integration between claim management systems, financial systems, brokers and health records. The solution combines best-in-class Oracle Fusion Cloud ERP and Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Performance Management with Cognizant’s industry-leading claim management software to integrate the electronic health records (EHR) of brokers, Epic or Oracle Health. The result is seamless back-office orchestration.
The solution provides a modern, fully integrated and complete suite of cloud applications across HCM, finance, procurement and EPM, delivering lower costs, simplified compliance, better business insights and greater customer satisfaction. 
IN THE BOX

Accelerators for rapid migration to Oracle Cloud

100+

prebuilt integrations

25+

reporting capabilities 

50+

prebuilt conversion design and codebase data-extraction tools

Offerings

Integrating payer and provider systems to boost business

Seamlessly integrate between payer and provider systems to harmonize and modernize the back-office process:

  • Boost customer satisfaction with faster claims processing and better services
  • Simplify compliance and reduce effort by automating tasks like reporting and auditing, error handling, exceptions, reconciliation and cost allocations
  • Improve financial performance with a complete view of finances to help identify savings opportunities and improve decision-making
  • Uncover new insights with prebuilt adapters for extracting data from PeopleSoft, E-Business Suite and Great Plains
  • Accelerate deployment and scale with ease through pre-integrated solutions for newer lines of business

Value-adds

Cognizant Cloud Central tools, accelerators and ready-to-test script library enable customers to accelerate their journey to Oracle Cloud with zero downtime and up to 35% effort automation.

Why Cognizant

Thousands of leading healthcare and life science organizations, governments and regulators trust Cognizant as their end-to-end back-office systems integrator.

As a leader in the industry, we work with over 340 healthcare providers across the globe, including 100% of the top 30 biopharma organizations and 90% of the top medical device manufacturers.

For more information, contact OSP_Marketing@cognizant.com.

