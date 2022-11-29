Oracle Cloud HCM Services
With expertise in 70+ Oracle Cloud modules, Cognizant helps businesses achieve their goals with industry-proven solutions. Our competencies in deploying Oracle HCM solutions for talent and workforce management and payroll allows us to collaborate with our clients to create a complete HR solution that meets their HR needs.
Cognizant is an ideal partner for businesses planning to embrace Oracle Cloud HCM as a strategic enabler for workforce productivity, employee experience and future-ready HR.
Cognizant and Oracle Cloud HCM deliver real-world value through HR transformation
Offerings
Oracle Cloud HCM services
Our all-in-one HCM Cloud services are built for the enterprise of tomorrow to enhance every HR process within the organization and improve the user experience for human interactions across all devices. Our end-to-end services, from advisory to post-implementation support, ensure we deliver the right HCM transformation.
Kickstart your cloud journey
Our advisory services utilize an integrated, quick-scan approach to help organizations assess their readiness to adopt Oracle Cloud HCM. First, we evaluate the organization’s IT and application strategy and map it to Oracle’s product features, which provides clear insight into any gaps. Our Cloud Map Advisory methodology incorporates structured workshops with organization leaders from HR to understand business requirements, develop a comprehensive view of functional processes and identify key connection points related to cloud migration.
Automate your cloud adoption
Our implementation services help businesses move to the cloud with higher productivity and agility. Our next-generation delivery platforms, built on modern cloud technology and best-in-class tools and accelerators, help maximize efficiencies, improve resource utilization and achieve faster go-to-market. Our industry-specific PaaS solutions and services are geared specifically for Oracle Cloud HCM and designed to fulfill our clients’ unique business needs.
Evolve for long-term success
Our post-implementation services streamline quarterly release management and new functionality adoption, optimizing cloud investments for our clients. Cognizant's AI-driven AppLens platform, combined with the Business Value Realization Framework, ensures flexibility, lower costs and global Oracle Cloud HCM expertise for seamless support for our clients throughout their cloud journey.
Our partners
Cognizant is a strategic Oracle Partner with 24+ years of expertise in delivering end-to-end cloud services. Ranked in the top five for Oracle Cloud certifications using digital learning for rapid skills advancement, we provide the competency needed to make clients successful in their cloud transformation journey.
