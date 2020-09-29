  1. Industries title Industry & Digital Expertise | Cognizant
  2. Retail title Retail Technology Solutions | Cognizant
Business Operations
Contact
Close-up image of a mobile phone in a person's hand with phone displaying stylish clothing on the screen

MODERN OPERATIONS FOR RETAIL

Deliver new AI-based buying experiences

We combine AI-integrated solutions, data and human ingenuity to help retail companies increase engagement, modernize store operations, accelerate revenue and create seamless and personalized omnichannel experiences that fuel growth.
data-xy-axis-lg:null; data-xy-axis-md:60% 40%; data-xy-axis-sm:70%, 30%
<h3><b>Modern AI-integrated retail operations</b></h3> <h5>The playbook for growth is being rewritten. We believe the future belongs to the modern enterprise that embraces AI-integrated business operations—a business that can anticipate and act instantly to boldly seize opportunities amid rapid change.</h5> <h5>We help clients rethink how they create value, innovate and grow by combining retail business and process expertise with intelligent, digital platforms to optimize business operations.</h5>
style
Background Primary
label
Overview
id
#spy-overview
<h3>Business outcomes and strong ROI</h3>

15%

higher revenues

Learn more

2.6X

ROI through automation

Learn more

120-day

AP backlog eliminated

Learn more

15%

increase in sales

Learn more

$24M

employee support savings

Learn more
style
Background Lighter Gray, rm bottom padding
label
Outcomes
id
#spy-outcomes
Artificial Intelligence icon

Intuitive experiences, pervasive insights, efficiency

As leaders in next-gen business process services and automation solutions, we partner with our clients to build modern operations that are fast, efficient, human-centered—and help them achieve a competitive advantage.

We use technology, data and digital disruptor plays, as well as new commercial models and co-innovation to deliver higher productivity, increased revenue and intuitive experiences for customers and employees.

icon of a human head facing right with a lightbulb inside it
Rising above uncertainty

The ability to strategically reduce costs and invest in new revenue streams is extremely valuable in volatile times.

The implementation of modern operations enables businesses to act with insight and speed—predicting trends, identifying new growth areas and balancing efficiency with innovation.

By modernizing business operations, your organization can anticipate the steps needed to accelerate growth and scale.

style
Background Transparent, rm bottom padding

Our services

  • Solutions
  • Horizontal offerings
Solutions
Cognizant® Digital Store Support

Boost customer satisfaction, revenue and store uptime while cutting revenue leakage: Give store operations and experience services the ability to anticipate change and adapt instantly.

Omnichannel customer care

Deliver the intuitive experiences customers demand.

Know more

Marketing operations

Increase speed, efficiency and insights; get better marketing ROI.

Know more

Finance & accounting

Generate new business value from finance and accounting.

Know more

Horizontal offerings
Intelligent process automation

Get your business future-ready with industry-aligned IT and process automation solutions.

Know more

Cognizant Neuro® Business Processes

Simplify and accelerate automation adoption, integrate and orchestrate resources and see returns faster.

Know more

Business ops to accelerate scale

Grow digitally native scale-ups and new revenue streams at the speed of ideas.

Know more

Employee experience services

Find out how you can deliver persona-based employee experiences at scale.

Know more

style
Background Transparent
label
Services
id
#spy-services
<h3>Featured work</h3> <p>Our solutions help solve big challenges and grow businesses.</p>
Man and child smiling at each other

TRAVEL & HOSPITALITY

Papa John’s delivers with PapaCall

style
Background Lighter Gray, rm bottom padding
label
Featured work
id
#spy-featured-work
<h3>Insights</h3>
Man and child smiling at each other
TerraLingua for Retail: Simulating Consumer Behavior and Demand Before a Product Reaches the Shelf

Team presenting AI data analytics on screen in boardroom
Amid pressure, retailers are turning to GCCs as strategic enablers

2026-04-22-Cognizant-and-Google-Cloud-Bring-Agentic-AI-to-Retails-Most-Critical-Customer-Moments-with-Gemini-Enterprise
Cognizant and Google Cloud Bring Agentic AI to Retail's Most Critical Customer Moments with Gemini Enterprise

A woman stands in front of a mirror, gazing at her reflection with a thoughtful expression.

A women holding tab and checking something
Brick-and-mortar is back—with AI as a key sidekick

two people talking in a retail store
A practical guide to introducing gen AI into the enterprise

style
Background Lighter Gray
label
Insights
id
#spy-insights

Explore more pages

Modern Business Operations
Explore our modern business operations
AI business accelerators
Speed your adoption of AI and Automation using our pre-configured solutions for business operations
AI Model Training Data Services
Identify the right AI opportunities, prepare high-quality data, and train, validate, build and deploy models with human oversight
label
Explore more
id
#spy-explore-more
Background Image
Background Style
object-fit-cover,object-position-left-top
style
Background Fixed

Take the first step

Serving customers by looking forward as well as back is a big promise, but the power of today’s new digital capabilities is vast and growing.

Let’s talk about how digital can work for your business.

contact-us-iframe
label
Contact us
id
#spy-contact-us