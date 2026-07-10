Amid pressure, retailers are turning to GCCs as strategic enablers

The pressure on retail leaders is familiar but growing more urgent. Margin volatility, unpredictable demand, omnichannel complexity, talent shortages, legacy technology, rising customer expectations—the speed at which retailers are expected to respond to these challenges increases by the day, as does the organizational strain these heightened expectations create.

As a result, many retailers are discovering that their biggest constraint is organizational capacity: the ability to modernize, scale and innovate continuously without breaking the business. That reality is driving an important shift in how leading retailers think about both their operating models and where a global capability center (GCC) might fit in.

Retail and consumer goods companies represent one of the fastest-growing cohorts in the GCC industry today, which itself is seeing rapid expansion. https://nasscom.in/knowledge-center/publications/india-gcc-landscape-report-5-year-journey">India now hosts more than 1,700 global capability centers (GCCs), employing over 1.9 million professionals and generating an estimated $64 billion in revenue—figures that have more than doubled in under a decade.

However, retailers that build their GCC as offshore centers purely optimized for efficiency are framing the opportunity too narrowly. A GCC that is intentionally designed to improve organizational capacity and innovation can help retailers accelerate digital engineering, consolidate supply chain operations, deploy AI at scale and access talent that is difficult and expensive to hire locally.

GCCs as organizational force multipliers

As a captive entity—owned and operated by the parent company—GCCs deliver technology, analytics, operations or shared services from a geographically distributed location. The parent company retains intellectual property, process control and strategic direction. Rather than being a vendor, the GCC is an extension of the business.

This distinction matters. It is what allows retailers to build proprietary capabilities in areas like demand forecasting, personalization and supply chain orchestration—capabilities that otherwise could not be handed easily to a third party without losing competitive differentiation.

GCCs are well-positioned to sustain long-running, high-volume effort across vital retail functions such as customer experience, supply chain, merchandising and operations. But this can happen only if they are built and viewed with the same kind of strategic intent as the transformation they’re meant to support.

In practice, this requires a GCC that can:

Build and continuously improve e-commerce and mobile platforms without depending on external vendors for every release cycle.

e-commerce and mobile platforms without depending on external vendors for every release cycle. Develop and maintain AI models for demand forecasting, dynamic pricing and product recommendations—keeping the underlying data and logic proprietary.

for demand forecasting, dynamic pricing and product recommendations—keeping the underlying data and logic proprietary. Run quality assurance and platform reliability operations that ensure digital products perform consistently across markets.

that ensure digital products perform consistently across markets. Experiment with new technologies—generative AI, computer vision, conversational interfaces—in a controlled environment before rolling them out globally.

Supply chain: Where GCCs deliver measurable impact

These GCC capabilities are perhaps most apparent in supply chain management. Whether it is apparel, grocery, electronics or home goods, retailers need real-time inventory visibility, accurate demand signals and the operational agility to respond to disruptions. GCCs are increasingly the organizational home for the talent and technology that make this possible.

A GCC-based supply chain capability typically spans demand forecasting, inventory optimization, logistics coordination and supplier data integration. By centralizing these functions, retailers eliminate the fragmentation that occurs when supply chain technology is managed in silos.

Retailers with centralized supply chain analytics in their GCC report improved on-shelf availability, reduced stockouts and better visibility into supplier lead times. These improvements compound over time as the GCC builds institutional knowledge and refines its models.

A prominent big-box retailer has moved its entire supply chain engineering and planning functions into its GCC, treating it as a full extension of the global technology organization. The result: faster release cycles, improved demand forecast accuracy and material reductions in inventory carrying costs.

GCCs also ensure that inventory signals, order management and logistics data are synchronized across online and in-store channels. This is operationally demanding work that benefits from the dedicated, specialist resource that a well-functioning GCC provides.

The GCC role in customer experience

Retailers with mature GCCs are building and operating recommendation engines, dynamic pricing systems, loyalty analytics platforms and AI-assisted customer service capabilities.

These are not one-time build projects. They require continuous improvement, retraining and adaptation as customer behavior and market conditions change. GCCs provide the sustained engineering and data science capacity that makes such continuous improvement possible.

This is especially true for AI projects, where a https://www.cognizant.com/us/en/insights/insights-blog/why-ai-builders-are-essential-for-large-enterprises">set-it-and-forget-it mentality comes with considerable risk. GCCs can act as AI builders, performing the kind of high-stakes AI systems work that is deeply contextual, tightly governed and embedded into how organizations operate.

GCCs also support the less visible but equally important infrastructure behind the customer experience: platform reliability, security and performance. Quality assurance teams can be embedded in the GCC to run continuous testing against production systems, ensuring that digital channels remain available and effective—particularly during peak periods like holiday sales or product launches.

How to establish strong GCC governance

Retailers voice valid concerns about moving functions to a center thousands of miles from headquarters. How is quality maintained? Will strategic decisions slow down? How can the GCC be kept in alignment with the core business?

To establish strong GCC governance, retailers must consistently do these three things:

Implement clear accountability structures. Each GCC function has an owner at both the GCC level and the global headquarters level. Performance is measured against agreed-upon outcomes, not just activity. Reporting lines are unambiguous, and escalation paths are defined before problems arise.



Each GCC function has an owner at both the GCC level and the global headquarters level. Performance is measured against agreed-upon outcomes, not just activity. Reporting lines are unambiguous, and escalation paths are defined before problems arise. Invest in operating rhythms that keep the GCC connected. Weekly syncs between GCC and global teams, quarterly leadership reviews and regular in-person visits prevent the GCC from drifting. Retailers that treat these touchpoints as low priority consistently report integration problems within two to three years.



Weekly syncs between GCC and global teams, quarterly leadership reviews and regular in-person visits prevent the GCC from drifting. Retailers that treat these touchpoints as low priority consistently report integration problems within two to three years. Retain IP and process ownership. Contracts, data governance policies and technology architecture decisions are all designed to ensure that the retailer—not any individual or partner—owns the GCC’s outputs. This should be established in the design phase, not retrofitted later.

In addition to governance, GCCs that consistently outperform their peers are intentionally designed with two additional characteristics: strong local leadership and a deliberate culture.

The strongest GCCs have senior leaders in-country—leaders with decision-making authority, accountability for outcomes and the credibility to represent the retailer’s brand in the local market. This is the foundation for greater operational effectiveness. Local leaders make faster decisions, better navigate local talent markets and create the organizational gravity that keeps employees engaged.

Culture is also essential to GCC performance. A GCC that feels disconnected from the parent company’s values and ways of working will struggle to attract the right people, sustain quality and drive innovation. The best GCCs feel like the same company—with shared leadership behaviors, operating cadences and accountability norms.

Establishing the right culture requires deliberate onboarding, leadership visits, shared rituals and—critically—consistent signals from the top that the GCC is valued as an equal part of the enterprise, not a cost center to be optimized.

Building a GCC that creates lasting value

Retailers that approach GCCs as a long-term business capability—with clear outcomes and strong governance—will find that the GCC becomes one of their most valuable operational assets.

The talent shortages, digital complexity and margin pressure that retailers face have become structural features of the industry. Effective GCCs, then, shouldn’t be viewed as temporary either. As the model matures and the talent ecosystem deepens, the question for retail leaders is how to build a GCC that is designed to win from the start.