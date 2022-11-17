Clinical Support Services
Cognizant® Clinical Support Services blends a deep bench of high-quality staff, URAC-accredited training and insightful analytics to deliver high-performing, stable, cost-effective clinical support. We specialize in utilization management, patient engagement, care/disease management, quality improvement, and wellness programs.
Our global sourcing delivers qualified and cost-effective talent that scales with volume fluctuations. Comprehensive transition management from planning to post-launch retains talent, expertise and culture. Our USRN training program boosts retention and avoids disruptions by creating a deep talent bench.
We provide a disciplined methodology for achieving best-in-class operations, and our pervasive quality monitoring helps you maintain and continually improve them.
