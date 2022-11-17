Skip to main content Skip to footer
Clinical Support Services
URAC-accredited clinical support services

Cognizant® Clinical Support Services blends a deep bench of high-quality staff, URAC-accredited training and insightful analytics to deliver high-performing, stable, cost-effective clinical support. We specialize in utilization management, patient engagement, care/disease management, quality improvement, and wellness programs.
Our global sourcing delivers qualified and cost-effective talent that scales with volume fluctuations. Comprehensive transition management from planning to post-launch retains talent, expertise and culture. Our USRN training program boosts retention and avoids disruptions by creating a deep talent bench.
We provide a disciplined methodology for achieving best-in-class operations, and our pervasive quality monitoring helps you maintain and continually improve them.
Our deep bench of global talent allows you to scale clinical support, regardless of volume or scope fluctuations.

World-class and accredited training continually improves performance to increase client ROI and protect against staff disruptions.

Our center of excellence leverages analytics to develop a strategy to minimize cost and deliver high-quality clinical support.

25%

improved productivity

1,500+

clinical services nurses

35,000

backlogged cases

29%

higher pass rate

Insights

2023 Healthcare Provider Automation Survey

Our new report reveals why hospital and health system execs pursue automation and gen AI—and their most exciting opportunities and biggest challenges.

Latest trends in healthcare provider automation

Dr. Scott Schell discusses latest automation trends among healthcare providers, including generative AI.

Modern healthcare business process solutions

See how Cognizant can help hospitals take costs out of healthcare and succeed in their missions.

A Leader in Clinical and Care Management (CCM) Operations

Cognizant’s diverse in-house medical talent pool, robust suite of services, flexible BPaaS for care coordination and focus on quality improvement services helped cagtapult us into the leaders category in the Everest Group’s Clinical and Care Management Operations Services PEAK® Matrix 2023.

Cognizant named a Leader in Everest Group’s Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) PEAK Matrix

Cognizant was singled out as one of few providers able to deliver the full RCM suite as a result of our deep technical prowess, broad healthcare expertise, robust partner ecosystem and clearinghouse capabilities.

Cognizant named a Leader on Everest Group's RCM Platform Providers PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022

We were chosen for our healthcare domain expertise and end-to-end platform featuring a deep portfolio of revenue cycle management solutions such as pre-claim, patient access, pre-billing, claims, account resolution, and financial management.

Cognizant named a Leader in Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix® for CXM Services for Healthcare 2022

We emerged as a Leader in this first-time report due to our strong domain presence in healthcare, robust digital-first offerings, and competent global delivery network for servicing payers and providers.

Cognizant named a leader in healthcare payer operations

Everest Group cites our strength in vision and strategy, scope of services such as BPaaS, focused investments in areas including automation and advanced analytics as well as our diversified delivery presence as key factors for our leadership position.

Cognizant named as a Leader on Everest Group’s Revenue Cycle Management Operations PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022

We once again achieved the highest rating and differentiated ourselves with our end-to-end capabilities in the RCM value chain and our strong analytical and automation solutions for healthcare providers.

Cognizant named a leader in Intelligent Automation in Healthcare—Solutions PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022

Everest Group cites several differentiators, including Cognizant’s investment in innovation as well as creating a vision and strategy for clients that help them accelerate their digital journey and get business value faster.

Cognizant named a leader in healthcare payer BPS 2021

NelsonHall recognizes Cognizant for our ability to help clients deliver outcomes both today and while preparing for the future. Also, our investment in government programs—BPaaS models—lowers costs and empowers digital transformation.

IDC recognizes Cognizant for its on-demand data access capabilities

IDC recognizes Cognizant’s strategic approach and investment, core experience, comprehensive solutions and SaaS deliver when naming us a vendor to watch in enabling customer-360 data platform for healthcare payers.

Cognizant named an Innovator in the RCM Business Process Transformation 2021 RadarView™

The report provides an analysis of service provider capabilities in technology, domain expertise, and delivery-related capabilities to assist healthcare enterprises in identifying strategic partners for RCM transformation.

