Advancing smarter, more sustainable solutions

Our research explores the transformative potential of decision AI, enabling systems to go beyond predictions to prescribe real-world actions. Through scientific papers, open-source tools, AI for Good projects, and our advanced platforms, we inspire collaboration and drive meaningful progress across the AI community.
Explore our latest publications

Our research is published in academic papers, advancing AI technologies that improve decision-making and solve complex global challenges.

Neuroevolution Insights Into Biological Neural Computation (2025)

This review explores how neuroevolution offers insights into the structure and function of biological neural systems through a neuroscience lens.

Evolution and The Knightian Blindspot of Machine Learning

This paper exposes a key blind spot in machine learning: its inability to handle Knightian uncertainty, leaving systems fragile in real-world complexity.

Unlocking the Potential of Global Human Expertise

This paper introduces RHEA, an evolutionary AI framework that optimizes expert knowledge to solve complex global challenges.

See innovation in action through our demos

We collaborate with domain experts to apply our research to real-world problems, allowing us to develop better AI methods while maximizing human potential.

Our latest media coverage

Discover the latest media and press updates from our team on AI’s transformative role across various fields and applications.

Cognizant Taps Nerve With Neuro AI Multi-Agent Accelerator

Babak Hodjat on AI agents streamlining operations and solving complex challenges in real-time with Neuro AI Multi-Agent Accelerator

Charting a Course for Ethical AI Implementation: Q&A

Insights from Amir Banifatemi on ethical AI outcomes

Cognizant & Nvidia: A Partnership to Scale Enterprise AI

Strengthens Cognizant's ability to deliver specialized AI applications

Advancing AI for Good with global collaborations

We’re committed to harnessing AI’s potential to address high-impact, global challenges. Through collaborations with industry and academic partners, we’re creating solutions that push the boundaries of what AI can achieve for society.

Developing AI solutions responsibly

Our research integrates responsible AI principles at every stage, from design to deployment, ensuring safety, reliability, and human empowerment. We focus on developing and scaling trusted AI solutions that align with ethical standards while driving transformative innovation.

