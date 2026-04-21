What Are AI Agents? Definition, Examples & How They Work

How Do AI Agents Work?

AI agents operate through a continuous loop often described as the perceive → reason → act → learn cycle. Rather than simply executing a single instruction, an AI agent continuously reassesses its environment, updates its understanding, and adjusts its actions accordingly. This iterative process is what allows agents to handle complex, multi-step tasks, even in fast-changing or unpredictable conditions.

Perception

Perception refers to the gathering and interpreting of data from the environment in which the agent operates. Input can come in many forms: APIs, databases, enterprise systems, or direct user interactions. This contextual awareness is essential. Without it, an agent has no basis for making informed decisions in the steps that follow.

Reasoning & Planning

Once an agent has formed an understanding of its environment, it moves to the reasoning and planning stage. This involves evaluating different possible actions and selecting the sequence most likely to achieve the desired outcome. Typically, this means breaking a larger task down into smaller, manageable steps and mapping out the order in which those steps should be completed. The agent also weighs potential trade-offs and consequences of each alternative before proceeding. This multi-step reasoning is what most clearly differentiates AI agents from simpler AI systems.

Action

The action stage is where the agent executes its selected plan. What that looks like depends on the system. In digital environments, agents may call APIs, update databases, trigger workflows, or integrate with enterprise software. In customer-facing scenarios, they may communicate with users, provide recommendations, or request additional input. Because actions are often final and consequential, this stage is typically paired with safeguards, validation checks, and monitoring systems to ensure each action is appropriate before it's carried out.