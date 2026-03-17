Quantization has become one of the most important techniques for deploying large language models efficiently. By compressing model weights into low-precision formats such as INT8 or INT4, quantization dramatically reduces memory usage and inference cost. Models that would otherwise require specialized infrastructure can often run on consumer GPUs or other constrained hardware with little loss in capability.

But quantization introduces a fundamental limitation.

Once a model is quantized, it becomes extremely difficult to improve. Most modern training methods rely on backpropagation and high-precision gradients, which assume parameters exist in a continuous space. Quantized models instead operate in a discrete integer parameter space, where small learning signals vanish when forced onto the quantization grid.

The result is a practical bottleneck. Quantization makes models cheap and accessible to run, but it often turns them into static artifacts that cannot easily be adapted after deployment.

In our new paper, Quantized Evolution Strategies, researchers from Cognizant AI Lab introduce a novel method for overcoming this limitation. Using a backpropagation-free optimization process, our approach enables full-parameter fine-tuning directly in quantized space while preserving the memory efficiency of quantized inference. This is the first approach that makes such fine-tuning practical for large language models in quantized parameter space.

The key result is simple but powerful: if a system can run inference on a quantized model, it can also fine-tune that model.

Why Quantized Models Are Hard to Train

1. Discrete Parameter Space

Training methods for neural networks are built around the idea of continuous parameters. During optimization, the model receives many small updates that gradually move it toward better performance.

Quantized models operate under a very different constraint. Their parameters are restricted to a discrete grid of integer values. Instead of smoothly adjusting weights, the optimizer can only move between fixed steps on that grid.

This creates two fundamental problems.

2. Stagnation From Small Updates

During fine-tuning, many useful updates are extremely small. In continuous space, these updates accumulate over time. In quantized space, however, an update smaller than the rounding threshold (usually equals to half of the grid spacing) simply rounds to zero, leaving the parameter unchanged.

3. Discretization Error

When updates are forced onto a coarse grid, they may deviate from the intended optimization direction. Over many iterations, these distortions accumulate and slow learning.

These effects make quantized optimization far more fragile than standard training.