Cognizant Neuro® AI Multi-Agent Accelerator Wins Global AI Award for Best AI Product or Service

There is a growing gap between how AI is demonstrated and how it is actually used inside enterprises.

On one side, AI shows up as something impressive but contained. A model writes, summarizes, answers, or generates. On the other side, real work continues to move through fragmented systems, handoffs, and dependencies that do not map cleanly to a single prompt or response. The challenge is not that AI lacks capability. It is that most implementations still treat it as a tool rather than a system.

Bridging that gap requires more than incremental improvements. It requires systems that can organize work across multiple steps, adapt as tasks evolve, and handle the kind of dependencies that exist in real environments. That shift is starting to take shape in practice. Systems built around coordinated agents rather than single models are beginning to show what it looks like when AI is embedded into workflows instead of layered on top.

We are excited to share that Cognizant has won a Global AI Award 2026 in the Best AI Product or Service category for the Neuro® AI Multi-Agent Accelerator – recognized for its innovative multi-agent design, real-world impact, and its ability to make enterprise AI scalable, responsible, and easier to use. The recognition reflects this broader movement toward AI systems that can coordinate work across processes, rather than simply respond to individual tasks.