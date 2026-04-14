Agent-Oriented vs. Centralized Agentic Harnesses in Enterprise AI

To agentify the fabric of an enterprise, we need an extensible, scalable, open-source, and trustworthy multi-agent framework. The trend these days is to configure agentic harnesses, like Claude Cowork, give them access to enterprise machines, and let them loose. In this blog post, we dive into why we think this is not a complete solution and why multi-agent systems like neuro-san are the way to go.

Centralized Harnesses vs. Enterprise-Scale Multi-Agent Systems

Systems like Claude Cowork and Perplexity Computer operate at the laptop level, i.e. 1 user and 1 machine only, whereas systems like neuro-san operate at the enterprise level. Harnesses are heavily engineered systems with centralized blackboard planning, communication, and memory systems. They represent an imbalance and over concentration of responsibilities into a single system. Unless we think a single harness will ever be allowed to run an entire business, the best harness will still represent a single domain and would have to be connected to other agentic systems at some level.

Viewing an enterprise from the agent-oriented lens is akin to decomposing various tasks and responsibilities into manageable agent + code modules, and this decomposition reduces errors while promoting reusability through modular encapsulation of responsibilities. Of course, each module can have some or all features of a harness (e.g., planning, memory, sub-agents...).

Another key challenge is context engineering for agentic systems. Context is inherently fluid and distributed, and an extensible system can manage it much more effectively. Agents naturally map to their relevant context sources, reducing the complexity each one has to handle. To put it simply: you don't necessarily need a feature-rich and complex harness for context handling in a multi-agent system.



Security: Default vs Afterthought

From a safety and security perspective, harnesses often require handing control of the contents of your filesystem over to be exported to an LLM Provider. With systems like Claude Cowork, you have to explicitly tell it all the files not to look at. That is, everything is fair game, even the complete inventory of sensitive data files you forgot about the first time you used it.

neuro-san takes the opposite approach with a philosophy of Security by Default. Unlike dev-oriented systems like Claude Cowork, neuro-san provides a production-ready setup at scale with security built-in out of the box. It also introduces private data channels (sly_data), allowing fine-grained control over what data flows upstream and downstream in a multi-agent setup.