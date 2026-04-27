How to Make Agent Networks Reliable: A Practical Guide

Agentic systems are easy to build and hard to trust. With tools like neuro-san, a multi-agent network can be created from a prompt in minutes. But a working system is not the same as a reliable one. In production, there is often a gap between what the agent is designed to do and what it actually does across repeated runs.

This gap comes from how these systems behave. Large language models are non-deterministic. The same query can trigger different routing decisions, different tool usage, and different outputs each time. In a multi-agent setup, that variability compounds. A routing agent might call the wrong specialist. A downstream agent might skip a tool and answer from pre-trained knowledge. A response can look correct while missing key constraints or conditions.

These are common failure modes, and many are difficult to detect through manual testing.

A single successful run does not mean the system is correct. It only shows that the system can produce the correct answer, not that it will do so consistently. Without repeated evaluation, teams rely on spot checks and intuition, making it difficult to assess whether changes improve performance or introduce regressions.

To address this, we built a test framework for neuro-san focused on how agent networks behave in practice.

The framework evaluates two things:

How consistently the system produces correct answers across repeated runs

How long those responses take

Both of these dimensions matter – a system that is occasionally correct is not reliable, and a system that is consistently slow is not usable.

The System We Tested: Airline Policy

To validate the framework, we applied it to an airline policy agent network. In this network, agents interpret and explain airline policies, assisting customers with inquiries about baggage allowances, cancellations, and travel-related concerns. It answers customer questions about the airline's policies by pulling directly from locally stored policy documents, with each LLM-backed specialist agent owning a clearly scoped slice of the policy knowledge. Questions get routed to the right specialist, and answers get synthesized from multiple sources. This effectively creates a lightweight, document-grounded system similar to RAG, but without the overhead of vector databases, embeddings, or chunking pipelines. This is exactly the type of multi-agent system where correctness matters and errors have real consequences.