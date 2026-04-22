Hierarchy-Informed Optimization for Brain Modeling: A Breakthrough in AI and Neuroscience

Modern AI and computational neuroscience are converging on a common challenge. As models become more realistic, they also become harder to optimize. Whole-brain models aim to capture how activity emerges across many interconnected brain regions, combining structural connectivity with neural dynamics. These systems involve so many interacting parameters, nonlinear behavior, and often lack clear gradients to guide learning.

Evolutionary algorithms are well suited for this setting. They can explore complex search spaces without relying on differentiability, making them a natural fit for large-scale brain modeling. At the same time, their behavior highlights an important challenge.

They are effective at finding solutions that fit data.

However, these solutions do not always generalize well or provide clear explanatory insight.

A model may reproduce the brain activity of an individual subject with high accuracy, yet fail when applied to others. More importantly, it may fail to predict behavior, which is ultimately what these models are meant to capture.

This gap between fitting data and understanding the system is the core problem.

In our latest research “Evolution With Purpose: Hierarchy-Informed Optimization of Whole-Brain Models,” we address this challenge by introducing structure into the optimization process itself. The central idea is simple but consequential: optimization should not be treated as an unconstrained search, but instead reflect the structure of the system being modeled.

By aligning optimization with the brain’s natural hierarchy, we show that it is possible to build models that are not only accurate, but also stable, generalizable, and predictive of behavior.

This work has been recognized with a Best Paper Award nomination (Real World Applications track) at GECCO 2026, underscoring its significance for both research and real-world impact.

Why Whole-Brain Models Fall Short Today

Whole-brain models such as Dynamic Mean Field models are designed to reproduce large-scale patterns of brain activity observed through fMRI. They simulate how interactions between brain regions give rise to functional connectivity, which reflects how different parts of the brain coordinate over time.

To do this, the models rely on many parameters that govern excitation, inhibition, coupling strength, and noise. These parameters interact in complex and nonlinear ways, creating a high-dimensional optimization problem with many possible solutions.

This leads to a well-known issue. Multiple parameter configurations can produce similar outputs. That means a model can appear correct without actually capturing the underlying system.

In practice, evolutionary algorithms often converge to solutions that are highly specific to individual subjects. These solutions can achieve excellent fit, but they are fragile. When evaluated across subjects, or when parameters are averaged, they frequently become unstable or collapse entirely.

So while the model fits the data, it does not generalize. And if it does not generalize, it cannot be used to understand behavior or support real-world applications.

Introducing Structure into the Search

The key idea in this work is to use what we already know about the brain to guide optimization. Cortical organization follows a hierarchy that ranges from unimodal sensory and motor systems to transmodal regions associated with higher-order cognition. This hierarchy reflects how information is processed, from perception to abstract reasoning.

We use this structure to guide optimization through a method called Hierarchy-Informed Curriculum Optimization, or HICO.

Instead of optimizing all parameters at once, HICO introduces them in stages. It begins with global parameters that define overall system behavior. It then progressively introduces parameters associated with higher-order regions, followed by attention networks, and finally sensory and motor systems.

At each phase, only a subset of parameters is allowed to change, while previously learned parameters remain fixed. This creates a structured progression through the search space, where complexity is introduced gradually rather than all at once, analogous to learning from simple to more complex structures.

This approach turns optimization into a curriculum. The model first learns a stable foundation, then builds on it with increasing specificity. Rather than searching everywhere at once, the model is guided toward stable regions first, and only then allowed to become more complex.

The key idea is not to reduce the problem, but to guide how it is solved.