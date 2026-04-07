Access to clean drinking water is one of the most fundamental requirements for modern society, and one of the most difficult systems to get right at scale.

Water distribution networks must deliver safe water to millions of people every day, relying on chlorine as an effective and low-cost disinfectant. However, chlorine must be carefully controlled within a narrow range: too little allows harmful microorganisms to persist, while too much leads to chemical byproducts that have been linked to serious health risks, including cancers and cardiovascular disease.

Maintaining that balance across a large, dynamic network is far from straightforward.

Chlorine levels cannot be set once and left alone. As water moves through the network, changing demand and flow conditions continuously alter how chlorine spreads, decays, and reacts with organic matter. This means the concentration at any given point depends not just on current conditions, but on decisions made earlier and elsewhere in the system.

In practice, this turns chlorination into a continuous, system-wide control problem under uncertainty, where small missteps can have delayed and far-reaching consequences.

Despite decades of research, this problem remains difficult to solve. Traditional control methods rely on simplified assumptions that struggle to capture these dynamics, while reinforcement learning approaches often face instability, noisy objectives, and challenges in balancing competing goals.

In new research from Cognizant AI Lab, we explore a different approach. By combining evolutionary optimization with learned system models, this work introduces a scalable way to design chlorination control strategies that can adapt to complex, real-world conditions. More broadly, it points to a new pathway for improving critical infrastructure systems and supporting the safe, reliable delivery of drinking water at scale.

The Bottleneck: Learning Without Real-World Experimentation

At the heart of this problem is a practical constraint. You cannot experiment directly on a live water system.

Water distribution networks are critical infrastructure. Testing new control strategies in the real world is not feasible, which means optimization must happen in simulation. Tools like EPANET model the physics and chemistry of water distribution systems with high fidelity, capturing how water flows, how chlorine propagates, and how it reacts over time.

But that accuracy comes at a cost.

These simulations are computationally expensive, especially when used repeatedly to evaluate different control strategies. Learning an effective policy requires exploring many possible decisions across long time horizons, and each evaluation adds significant overhead.

This creates a fundamental bottleneck. The system we need to learn from is too slow to support large-scale learning.

The Approach: A Learning Loop Built on Evolution and Simulation

To address this, the paper introduces a unified framework built as an iterative learning loop, combining a learned model of the system with evolutionary optimization.

At the core of the approach is a surrogate model that approximates the behavior of the water distribution system. Instead of relying on the full simulator for every evaluation, a neural network is trained to predict how flows and chlorine concentrations evolve over time. This allows candidate strategies to be evaluated efficiently, without sacrificing the ability to model complex system dynamics.

Alongside this model, neural network controllers are evolved to determine how chlorine should be injected across the network. These controllers take as input observations such as flow and concentration measurements, and output control decisions at each timestep. Rather than being trained through gradients, they are improved through an evolutionary process that explores a diverse set of possible strategies.

Crucially, these strategies are evaluated across multiple objectives simultaneously. The system must balance keeping chlorine within safe bounds, maintaining consistent concentrations, minimizing total chemical usage, and ensuring stable injection patterns over time. These objectives often conflict, and instead of collapsing them into a single reward, the framework uses multi-objective optimization to discover a range of viable tradeoffs.

These components are connected through an iterative loop. The surrogate model is used to rapidly evaluate candidate controllers. The best-performing strategies are then tested on the full simulator, generating new data that is used to refine the surrogate. Over time, this creates a feedback cycle where both the model and the control strategies improve together.