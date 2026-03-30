Continuous and Trigger-Based AI Agents: Design Patterns for Multi-Agent Systems

The other agents in the hierarchy, on the other hand, represent consolidation points that take wider regional context into consideration in their decisioning. This is especially useful when regional or system-wide network balancing choices need to be considered.

Example: Multi-Agent Incident Reporting in Telecom Networks

For example, here is an exchange with the network to generate a consolidated report:

User > Give me a report on severe incidents over the past hour and mitigation steps taken.

Agent > Here is a report on severe incidents over the past hour and the mitigation steps taken across various regions:

New South Wales (NSW)

Temporary Spike in Traffic Latency and Packet Loss: Time: 14:15 AEST

Impact: Temporary spike due to an unexpected surge in data traffic.

Mitigation Steps: Traffic rerouted through alternate pathways. Dynamic load balancing implemented. Additional CPU and memory resources allocated.

Result: Situation stabilized, normal operations resumed. High CPU Load: Time: 10:15 AM

Impact: CPU load spiked to 90%, causing potential slowdowns.

Mitigation Steps: Non-essential processes paused, and traffic rerouted.

Result: CPU load normalized within 10 minutes. Increased Packet Loss: Time: 10:45 AM

Impact: Packet loss increased to 15%.

Mitigation Steps: Bandwidth adjusted and additional capacity allocated.

Result: Packet loss reduced to under 2% within 5 minutes.

Victoria (VIC)

Spike in Traffic Latency: Time: 14:30

Impact: Due to increased load from local events.

Mitigation Steps: Rerouting and additional bandwidth allocation.

Result: Latency returned to normal within 15 minutes. Packet Loss and CPU Load Increase: Time: 15:00

Impact: Due to a malfunctioning switch and application.

Mitigation Steps: Faulty switch isolated, traffic redirected, and application throttled.

Result: Packet loss reduced and CPU load normalized.

Queensland (QLD)

Spikes in Network Latency and Packet Loss: Impact: Due to surges in traffic from events.

Mitigation Steps: Rerouting, bandwidth optimization, and increased resource allocation. High CPU Load: Times: 10:15 AM and 11:23 AM

Mitigation Steps: Redistributed tasks and scheduled task to clear processes. Increased Traffic Latency: Time: 10:45 AM

Description: Due to a routing loop.

Mitigation Steps: Temporary route bypass. Increased Packet Loss on Brisbane West link: Time: 11:45 AM

Mitigation Steps: Adjusted routing protocols.

Overall, all incidents have been effectively managed and network performance is returning to normal levels. Monitoring has been intensified to prevent recurrence.

Example: Top-Down Network Rebalancing with Agents

A different usage for this system is to give top-down network rebalancing commands. For example:

User > There will be a high bandwidth event in the Sydney area tomorrow from 4-5pm. Suggest load rebalancing steps based on current and predicted network status.

Agent > Here are the suggested load rebalancing steps for the high bandwidth event in the Sydney area tomorrow from 4-5 pm, based on current and predicted network status:

Current Network Status:

Node SYD01: CPU load at 65%, Memory load at 60%, Latency at 23ms, Packet loss at 0.5%. Node SYD02: CPU load at 70%, Memory load at 62%, Latency at 21ms, Packet loss at 0.4%. Node SYD03: CPU load at 55%, Memory load at 58%, Latency at 19ms, Packet loss at 0.3%.

Predicted Network Status (4-5pm):

Anticipated increase in CPU and memory loads by 20% due to the event.

Load Rebalancing Steps:

Node Prioritization: Temporarily prioritize traffic through Node SYD03, as it currently has the lowest load and latency. Traffic Redistribution API Call: Use the API call api/v1/traffic/distribute to adjust traffic loads. Parameters: { "source": "SYD01,SYD02", "target": "SYD03", "percentage": "20" }. Dynamic Load Adjustment Protocol: Implement protocol DLA-2023 to dynamically adjust traffic distribution based on real-time load metrics. Backup Node Activation: Prepare Node SYD04 as a backup to handle any unexpected load spikes. API call: api/v1/node/activate with parameters { "node": "SYD04" }.

Monitoring and Reporting:

Continuously monitor the CPU, memory, and latency metrics during the event.

Report any anomalies to the SiteManager immediately through the monitoring system.

Post-Event Evaluation:

After the event, use api/v1/network/rebalance to revert any temporary adjustments and restore normal operating conditions.

These steps are designed to effectively manage the increased load during the event and ensure stable network performance.

Extending the Pattern: Agriculture and Utility Systems

Incidentally, the same multi-agent design pattern can be used for use-cases where the frequency of decision making is not as high. Figure 2, for example, shows such a multi-agent system for an agriculture business, with agents running proactively and semi-autonomously in the farms, reporting through a regional and state hierarchy back to the central command, and figure 3 shows the same pattern repeated in for a utility company.